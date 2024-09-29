A splendid tombstone at Dhaka Christian Cemetery

Illustration: Ashif Ahmed Rudro; Photo: Prabir Das

If Dhaka Christian Cemetery were easily accessible to the general public, it would be an eye-opener for the city dwellers, as the site contains several graves and mausoleums that tell unique and diverse stories of the past—with beautiful funerary architecture,amidst lush greenery.

Some days ago, we featured the beautiful, old gate of the Dhaka Christian Cemetery.

Now, we turn our attention to one of the graves in this notable compound. The elegant tombstone you see in the picture here is of Elizabeth, who died in 1878, at the age of 29. Complete with an exquisite sculpture, the grave hints of wealth and affluence.

The inscription on the tombstone tells us that she was the wife of Marcar David. Who was this gentleman, you ask?

He was no ordinary man. Marcar David was an Armenian business magnate; so much so, he was known as the Merchant Prince of East Bengal.

There used to be an Armenian community in our city. It left a lasting influence, from popularising horse-drawn carriages in Dhaka to establishing Pogose School, the first private school in our city. On that same note — according to the book 'Dhaka

Samagra- 1' by Muntassir Mamoon, Armenian businessmen were also the pioneers of jute trade, and among the businesspeople who were involved in this industry, Marcar David was the foremost.

Today, his wife's tombstone — a fine, exquisite piece — lies silently in Dhaka Christian Cemetery. However, there is a distastefully done marking/writing on the tombstone, which is an eyesore that takes away the beauty to an extent.

