Protest Through Art: A Dhaka fashion designer for Palestine

Art as a form of activism can at times stand against oppression and discrimination. It has always been a medium of expression for struggles that personally or socially affect the artist. In recent times, fashion activism has come to the fore in Dhaka.

Fashion need not always be about glitz and glamour; rather it can convey strong messages against discrimination. Designers are now turning garments into canvases to express their grief, sadness, or happiness; fashion activism is finding its way into clothing. This kind of artwear makes a powerful statement, conveying the designer's message or perspective. It's a form of self-expression that goes beyond typical fashion.

Faiza Ahmed is an artist who turned into a fashion activist and she express her voice through fashion. She talks about things that touch her heart through her work. She is the owner of the sustainable fashion venture, Manas, and a vegan restaurant, Shanchayita.

Manas is a canvas for activism where Faiza makes a limited collection of select pieces that resonate with her inner turmoil, about social responsibilities and global disputes. Her collection is not always for sale, but if they are, then the proceeds go to charities dear to her.

"Social negativity hurts me and there are times I need therapy to heal. I decided to make my weakness my strength and speak my mind through fashion activism. Even though I make clothes to sell and fashion is my bread-earner, not all collections need to be about glamour and praise.

Photo: Faiza Ahmed

"There is a responsibility inside me and I want to desensitise stigmas like divorce, menstruation, domestic violence and such. I want to incorporate my responsible soul in my work. It heals me, like my therapy," she says.

Her latest collection, Palestine in My Mind, is a visual representation of bruises and scars that linger on the bodies and hearts of those affected by war. Using her artistry, Faiza has tried to print the sorrowful and woeful looks of Palestinian children on each of her wearable pieces. It is not a commercial venture; instead, it is a deep-rooted protest against violence, war, and the tragic deaths of thousands of civilians in Palestine.

"The decision to keep this collection unavailable for purchase underscores my commitment to using my art as a form of activism, channelling my creativity to raise awareness and provoke thought on urgent global issues," she adds.

Photo: Faiza Ahmed

"Crimson Pride", brought menstruation to the spotlight, it spoke about the celebration of womanhood and showed that fashion can have a voice to speak of issues far beyond aesthetics and make bold statements.

"Atma Bala: Where the Soul Finds its Strength", is a fashion line that pays tribute to the strength within each of us. Atma Bala represents the essence of womanhood in its ability to break free from societal stigmas and a reminder that these experiences are not shackles, but mere stepping stones in our individual and collective journey.

Fashion is essentially wearable art and evokes its maker's artistic expression and aesthetic taste. Thereby, fashion activism is a declaration to make a bold statement on relevant issues, and more specifically issues related to women.