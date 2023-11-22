Neighbourhood Handymen the fixer you need

They are the most underrated professionals in the city. Although we need them ever so frequently, we never appreciate the skills of the handymen until we get trapped in unforeseen situations.

The other day a gusty, cyclonic wind slammed my bedroom door with such a bang that the lock broke from the inside. And there was nothing we could do to unlock it. In fact, the keys were inside the room. We tried the screwdriver act; even used the garden forks and rakes. Obviously, nothing worked! Finally, we called the locksmith, who sits by the footpath with his rusted tools. Like a magician, he opened the door within minutes and fixed the lock -- all for a very bare minimum fee.

When your kitchen water pipes are clogged, the area's plumber is the only rescue. You can have a modern kitchen with plumbing snakes and hydro-jets but only his method of working with a common plunger and a regular steel wire, hooked at one end, shows results.

In my opinion, the plumber in your vicinity is the most important of all such handymen.

The other day I tried to be up-to-date and placed a request for a plumber in an online help site. I felt I needed a specialist because the geyser was overflowing for some odd reason. The smart technician came with impeccable manners, and calling me "Ma'am" a hundred times assured he sorted the problem. I was happy at how convenient it became to avail maintenance workers. I tipped him heavily in my euphoria; only to be sorry a week later.

His shabby job burnt the wires and I was close to a serious fire hazard. I had to call my area plumber who repaired it with utmost sincerity. I felt bad for trying to replace him with a learned repair technician; he is a regular handy worker at my place. He might not have diploma degrees but he gets the job done like a pro -- from repairing a broken or disconnected lift chain in the flush tank to kitchen disasters.

In any running household, you are always in need of such persons who are skilled at a wide range of repairs. The refrigerator is another piece of equipment around the house that needs constant fixing. If you request a technician from the showroom service centre, you are in for days of doom.

First, they record your request and give you a token for registering your complaint. When your serial comes, an engineer is sent to assess the damage and repair needed, then the technician arrives to fix it. These bureaucratic formalities can take days or even get ignored at times. In the meantime, you are stuck with rotten fish and vegetables. Thus, I always rely on the handy persons from the shack down the lane who repair old fridges and AC. Let's not forget the "parar" electrician either; whenever a circuit is down, he is the one I call, or in need of a power drill machine or fix a faulty electric line.

These are big issues that need at least semi-professionals but I am even indebted to people who do insignificant chores for you. These men have etched their places behind the city shadows and are barely recognised. They earn meagre amounts but truly they are as good as any professionals demanding hefty fees.

I always rely on these clever handymen of Dhaka and have most of their cell numbers on my speed dial. They are my saviours on any given day. I just call them, even from work, and my emergency at home is tackled!