Help your pets beat the heat

This year is predicted to be the hottest year so far and the temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country by now.

It is getting harder every day for people to even step out of their homes, let alone tolerate the scorching sun and humidity for hours on end on the roads. The situation is tougher for animals to handle, especially those living on the streets, who are already deprived of enough water to drink.

Over the last week, two families have already reported deaths of their pets, even at home, due to heat strokes.

For cats and dogs, especially those with long furs, are not equipped to regulate their temperatures as well as human beings, especially when the weather is at an extreme – whether cold or hot.

Given this situation, it is imperative for us to step forward to help not only the animals in our homes but especially those out on the streets.

According to Dr Abdullah Mujahid of Vet Care for Pet, it is helpful for indoor pets if you use a wet cloth to wipe their bodies every few hours, especially if you notice them breathing too heavily or struggling to find a cool space to rest in. "They also need to be given cold water. Not too cold, but cool enough to quench their thirst appropriately. That water needs to be changed frequently too, as it warms up very fast in this heat."

He further suggested mixing saline or dextrose in the water once in a while for proper hydration, while also saying that a bath once or twice a week can also offer your furry friends some relief.

Foreign breed animals suffer manifold as their bodies are not acclimatised to Bangladeshi weather.

"For those with foreign breed and long-fur pets, it is imperative that they give them a good shave during this season. This isn't a temperature they were meant to deal with."

When it comes to outdoor pets or street animals, Mujahid said, "Since facilities are less outside and street animals are slightly more adjusted to harsh weather, providing water is an option. Sources of water are scarce and this is the best way you can offer help to them. However, when it comes to all animals, we need to make sure that we don't over cool them as they, especially cats, are prone to cold-related diseases."

So, animal lovers across the country – you now have quite the idea of how to extend help to our furry friends in need. Fill up the water bowls and get to it! Let's help ourselves and others beat this heat.