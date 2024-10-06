Tasmit Afiyat showcased ground-breaking designs at World Fashion Week Shanghai 2024

The World Fashion Week Shanghai 2024 welcomed Tasmit Afiyat, a rising star from Bangladesh, known for her innovative blend of traditional South Asian influences with empowering, contemporary designs for women across the globe.

From a young age, Tasmit Afiyat demonstrated an innate talent for fashion, competing in national fashion competitions in Bangladesh, a global hub for garment manufacturing, since the age of 16. Her fashion philosophy revolves around the use of vibrant South Asian colours, materials, and motifs, skilfully merging them with modern and dynamic styles that inspire confidence in women worldwide.

As the founder and owner of Stride Fashion Wear, Tasmit has gained widespread recognition, dressing Bollywood celebrities in luxurious, sustainable materials (sustainable luxurious fashion). Her mission goes beyond high-end fashion; with the revenue generated from her celebrity clientele, she creates affordable, sustainable, and stylish clothing for women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. This vision to democratise fashion is at the core of her brand, empowering women from all walks of life.

Tasmit's creative brilliance has been showcased in award-winning gowns for prestigious competitions such as Miss Universe and Miss World, as well as in the wedding halls of Dhaka, where her intricate bridal wear is adored by young brides. Additionally, her bold and playful designs are a staple in Dhaka's nightlife scene, where the city's fashion-forward elite flaunt her whimsical and provocative creations.

Through her work, Tasmit Afiyat aims to inspire women to embrace their self-worth, using fashion as a vehicle for empowerment. She continues to push the boundaries of sustainable fashion, committed to offering show-stopping yet affordable designs that resonate on a global scale. Tasmit stormed the stage at the World Fashion Week Shanghai 2024, her designs captivated a national and international audience, further cementing her status as one of Bangladesh's leading fashion talents.