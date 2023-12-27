Strength in Solidarity: Uniting against poverty and climate change

In the spirit of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the initiative, Nirabotar Papchokro 3.0 recently hosted a thought-provoking panel discussion at the EMK Center, Dhaka. The event aimed to explore the interconnected challenges of poverty and climate change, shedding light on the transformative potential of solidarity in addressing these pressing global issues.

The distinguished panel featuring Sajid Mahbub, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Editor at Bangladesh Brand Forum; Anika Tasnim, Sr Consultant, Donor Engagement, PR, BRACU Centre for Climate Change & Environmental Research; Tasfiyah Jalil, Senior Coordinator, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University; Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque, President, Amader Somoyer Pratiddhani Foundation; with moderator Soburun Nessa Chowdhury, Deputy Manager, Communications and Knowledge Management Climate Bridge Fund Secretariat, BRAC, brought a wealth of expertise to the discussion.

The panel discussion commenced by acknowledging the dual threats posed by poverty and climate change on the marginalised and vulnerable community. The discussion delved into several key themes, including the interconnectedness of poverty and climate change, the role of solidarity in combatting poverty, community empowerment and resilience, and innovative solutions and technology.

The panellists highlighted the importance of fostering a collective understanding and commitment to action. By exploring the transformative potential of unity and solidarity, the discussion aimed to inspire individuals, organisations, and governments to take concrete actions addressing poverty and climate change.

The panel discussion was open to a diverse audience, including policymakers, academics, activists, students, and civil society members. This inclusive approach fostered an environment conducive to rich dialogue and knowledge exchange.

In a world grappling with the complexities of poverty and climate change, the concept of "Strength in Solidarity" emerges as a beacon of hope.

The panel discussion at Nirabotar Papchokro 3.0, through its diverse panellists and insightful discussions, has paved the way for collaborative efforts towards a more equitable, sustainable, and resilient future. The shared commitment to solidarity remains a powerful force that can drive positive change in the face of these interconnected challenges.

This year, the local theme echoed 'Strength in Solidarity.'

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that spans from 25 November, the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day. This campaign aimed to mobilise individuals and organisations globally to raise awareness and take action against all forms of violence and discrimination faced by women and girls.

