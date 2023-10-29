Smoky and flavourful: BBQ festival at Dhaka Regency this November

As November arrives, the heat of summer seems like a memory, making way for the cool embrace of winter. Dhaka Regency's BBQ festival at the rooftop garden restaurant, Grill on the Skyline, promises to tantalise the taste buds and create unforgettable memories through the enchanting aroma of grilled meat. The culinary extravaganza is scheduled to start from 1 November 2023 and continue until 31 December 2023.

Much to the delight of its esteemed diners, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort celebrates the beginning of winter each year by hosting a barbecue festival. Keeping up with the tradition, the hotel is gearing up again to offer an unparalleled experience high above the bustling city on its signature rooftop restaurant.

The rooftop restaurant, Gill on the Skyline, boasts a sophisticated setting that combines modern aesthetics with traditional charm. As you enter, you will be greeted by the warm and welcoming atmosphere and panoramic views of Dhaka's skyline, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

As the signature garden restaurant offers a stunning view of the city, dining here will not be just about food, it will be about enjoying the cityscape as it lights up in the evening, and the view adds an extra layer of magic to the diners' dining experience.

Therefore, the BBQ festival promises to be a mixture of flavours, culinary creativity, and picturesque ambience. From tender, marinated meats to charred vegetables and an array of delectable sides, there is something for every palate. The event will feature a diverse menu, which both meat lovers and vegetarians can enjoy.

The BBQ festival will offer live grilling stations to the guests and skilled chefs will be manning the grills, ensuring that every morsel is cooked to perfection. Thus, diners will have the opportunity to interact with the chefs, learn about the cooking techniques, and even customise their dishes.

The atmosphere is to be carefully curated to complement your dining experience and sumptuous meal. The sizzle of meats on the grill and the aromatic char of vegetables create an ambience, which is as delectable as the dishes themselves. Succulent kebabs, tikka, perfectly grilled chicken, and melt-in-the-mouth beef steaks will be waiting at the grill station, which will leave the diners wanting more. The perfectly balanced marinades and seasonings are a testament to the chef's expertise.

At Grill on the Skyline, smooth background music sets the mood, captivating lighting enhances the ambience, and a welcoming atmosphere makes it the perfect place to unwind and socialise.

So, whether you are planning a romantic date night or a business dinner, the BBQ festival at Dhaka Regency's signature garden restaurant provides the perfect setting for every occasion – the versatility of this venue is one of its many charms.

As always, Dhaka Regency recognises the importance of family, and the BBQ festival is similarly a family-friendly campaign. So, from the occasions of birthdays to anniversaries, families can enjoy their precious moments along with the smoky and flavourful barbecue.

Dhaka is shedding its sweltering summer skin and emerging as a city of delight – the cool breezes, open-air dining, and barbecue parties all contribute to the unique beauty of winter in the city. So, don't miss this splendid opportunity to revel in this sizzling extravaganza and explore the mouth-watering BBQ delights that await.

The BBQ festival at Dhaka Regency's rooftop garden restaurant, Grill on the Skyline is a limited-time month-long campaign, and with the anticipation building, reservations are highly recommended. To secure your spot and enjoy this culinary celebration, please visit Dhaka Regency's Facebook Page or call 01713332661 to book your table.

Photo: Courtesy