Sip and paint with Wander Woman

Wander Woman, the thriving female travel platform known for empowering women through trips and networking events, continues to push boundaries by introducing an innovative twist to its renowned Brunch Club series. The latest addition, Sip and Paint workshop, seamlessly blends creativity with connection, offering attendees a unique opportunity to unleash their artistic flair while mingling with like-minded individuals.

Held in collaboration with beverage partner Bruvana and venue partner The Attention Network, Sip and Paint workshop proved to be a resounding success, attracting an enthusiastic response from participants eager to immerse themselves in an evening of artistic expression and social engagement. With 30 enthusiastic attendees, the event buzzed with excitement as guests eagerly picked up their paintbrushes and delved into the world of canvas painting.

Guiding the participants through their creative journey was esteemed painter, Samiha Tahsin, whose expertise and passion for art infused the workshop with invaluable insights and inspiration. Under her guidance, attendees explored various painting techniques and unleashed their imagination on canvas, resulting in an array of stunning artworks reflecting their individual styles and personalities.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere were the delectable offerings from Bruvana, ensuring that guests remained refreshed and energised throughout the evening. The delightful beverages from Bruvana complemented the creative process and elevated the overall experience for attendees.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were the CEOs of The Attention Network and Wander Woman, who took the opportunity to share valuable insights and perspectives with eager participants. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit of the event and reinforced Wander Woman's commitment to fostering meaningful connections within its community.

Overwhelmed by the response and success of the Sip and Paint workshop, Wander Woman is excited to announce another round of Sip and Paint, with a line-up of engaging experiences slated for June. With participants expressing a keen desire for more immersive gatherings, Wander Woman is poised to deliver an array of exciting opportunities for women to connect, create, and celebrate together.