A ship for every tale: Karnafuly Cruise Line’s love letters to the sea

There is no doubt that beach vacations have an unmatched appeal among the people of our country. From the captivating charms of Cox's Bazar to the serenity of St Martin's Island, we often cannot help but respond to the call of the sea, no matter how many times we may have been there before.

Over the years, the increased number of tourists in Cox's Bazar and St Martin's, from different parts of the country and beyond borders, has encouraged the rise of both lavish hotels and aesthetic resorts. Yet, the journey to our ultimate beach destination still feels more like a chore than an adventure.

What if the travel could become a big part of your experience itself? Enter Karnafuly Cruise Line, a trailblazer who revolutionised beach vacations. With four uniquely designed luxurious ships that now travel through the scenic routes to St Martin's Island, the journey can be just as enjoyable as the ultimate destination.

Floating wonderland: MV Karnafuly Express

The first to set sail from this pioneering cruise line was none other than the MV Karnafuly Express. It welcomes guests to set out on a travel where ordinary life fades away as it makes its beautiful departure from Cox's Bazar to the enchanting island. With its panoramic windows and opulent amenities, this ship ensures your vacation begins long before you step onto the sandy beaches of St Martin's. Safe to say MV Karnafuly Express was the first in the line of surprises that promised to raise the bar for luxurious maritime travel in Bangladesh.

Synonymous with opulence: MV Bay One

Next comes the MV Bay One, a majestic grandeur imported all the way from Japan. If luxury had a second name, it would be Bay One. Taking the beautiful route from the port of Chattogram to Saint Martin's, this grand beauty is the epitome of luxury and the perfect way to explore the blue ocean. The promise of a journey unlike any other is carried by the sea breeze, right through the deck of MV Bay One.

Straight to paradise: MV Baro Awlia

In a ground-breaking move, Karnafuly Cruise Line made history by introducing the very first ship that takes a direct route from Teknaf to Saint Martin's Island, the MV Baro Awlia. The fact that this direct sea connectivity eliminates the need for several modes of transportation and lowers the overall cost of travel is one of its strongest features.

Baro Awlia maintains the luxury and comfort expected from the Karnafuly brand while being a triumph of efficiency and practicality.

For the romantics: MV Saint Martin Cruise

Lastly, there is the MV Saint Martin Cruise that sets sail with a singular purpose; to mesmerise you during the golden hours of St Martin's sunset. As the sun drapes the sky in a blanket of hues, the ship navigates through the calm waters of the island, making you fall in love with the sea all over again.

So, why settle for just a holiday destination when the journey itself can be your escapade? Karnafuly Cruise Line is here to offer a canvas where the sea paints its most vivid pictures. Are you ready to answer the call of the sea with a touch of flair and a taste of adventure? If so, then it's time to get ready for your next maritime adventure.

Photo: Courtesy