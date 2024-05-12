Niharika Momtaz sweeps Istanbul Fashion Week with her modern and trendy collection

Modest Fashion Week Istanbul, held this year on 25 and 26 April, brought together the world's finest in modest fashion, celebrating an exquisite blend of traditional values and contemporary trends. The event has established itself as the premier platform for showcasing the diversity and creativity inherent in the modest fashion industry.

Among the highlights was the debut of "Çiçek — Flower and The Timeless Trend," by Niharika Momtaz, a Dubai-based designer from Bangladesh. Her collection has quickly become a hallmark for how modern modesty can meet trendy design elements, all crafted by skilled South Asian artisans. The designs have not only captivated the audience but have also set new benchmarks for craftsmanship and aesthetic fusion in modest fashion.

Reflecting on her debut at one of the most prestigious fashion events in Europe, Momtaz, the first Bangladeshi designer ever participating in this renowned Modest Fashion Week, shared her excitement, saying, "Stepping onto the global stage at Modest Fashion Week Istanbul was a thrilling and profoundly fulfilling experience. It was a moment of pride to bring my vision to such a discerning international audience."

The event attracted a distinguished array of attendees, from global dignitaries and celebrities to influential designers and dedicated enthusiasts of modest fashion.