Matching comfort with fashion: The perfect clothing for children

Newborn babies and toddlers who will soon be running amok and bringing joy into your life need special attention as far as clothing is concerned. Dressing up children can be a real hassle. You can also be at a loss as to what to buy as a present for someone else's child. With Shishu Poribohon on board, you will have no trouble putting adorable garments on little ones!

During COVID-19, Fayeka Zabeen Siddiqua struggled with buying clothes and blankets for her newborn daughter. Moreover, the countrywide lockdown prevented her from shopping in stores.

So, she began knitting and designing clothes for children at home and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Soon, friends asked her to design their kids' clothes as well. It was here that she came up with the concept for Shishu Poribohon in February 2022, an e-commerce shop that will provide customers with lovely baby garments.

"I see it as a work of art, which prioritises a child's comfort," expressed Fayeka. Thus, Shishu Poribohon offers a diverse selection of clothing for children from zero to five years old including shirts, skirts, dresses, trousers, shorts, loungewear, shalwar kameez, panjabi, pyjamas, and rompers.

Their new basic wear-with-everything range includes pieces like sleek leggings and full-sleeve t-shirts, so you can easily layer them with what your baby already has. For the convenience of parents, Shishu Poribohon also provides a baby size chart and a straightforward return policy in case the size does not fit the baby.

Named after her second pet cat, Shishu, Fayeka envisions Shishu Poribohon as a brand that can serve the varying preferences of children. People may pick their favourite outfits within a variety of budgets as costs range from Tk 250 to 2500.

"Because everything we do is so personalised and in-house, customers can be assured that they receive only the best for their babies. You could say we love delivering bite-sized happiness!" Fayeka remarked enthusiastically.

The upcoming winter collection by Shishu Poribohon and the personalised gift boxes for children are now trending. Comfortable and fashionable children's coats and jackets are in the works for the winter collection and the designs of their customised gift boxes for newborns and children's birthdays are tailored to each customer's preference and budget.

Children themselves will love Fayeka's designs, which are her own creations and include intricate, colourful patterns, and modern styles. The vibrant embroidery is her brand pride, and she takes great satisfaction in her dedicated crew of 15 individuals, who are mostly garment workers.

Fayeka Zabeen Siddiqua has grand ambitions to expand Shishu Poribohon operations in the future so that children throughout Bangladesh can proudly wear Shishu Poribohon clothing.

Interested to know more about Shishu Poribohon? Then visit their social media now!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shishuporibohon

Instagram: shishu.poribohon