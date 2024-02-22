'Life with Canvas' art exhibition opens February 23rd!

From the 23 to 27 February, 2024, the art exhibition titled "Life with Canvas" will be arranged. This exhibition will be inaugurated tomorrow, 23 February, 2024 at 4PM, and will be declared open by the renowned cartoonist and writer Ahsan Habib. This is a joint exhibition by two artists: Selina Lipi and Shakil Huq. There will be around more than 50 artworks in this exhibition, ranging in different mediums.

Previously, these two professional artists have participated in numerous joint exhibitions nationally and internationally.

This exhibition will take place in Bishwo Shahitto Kendro, and will go on until 27 February, 2024, from 3PM-8PM daily, and is open for all. This exhibition was organised by the event management firm Black N Orange.