INFS Alumni Association Election 2024-2025

Institute of Nutrition and Food Science, Dhaka University (INFS) held the election of the INFS Alumni Association for the first time on 2 and 3 March, 2024. Alumni of the institute from different parts of the country and abroad voted online from 2-3 March,2024, from 9 AM to 5 PM in a festive atmosphere. In the election, 450 voters voted for a total of 7 posts. Later, on March 3 at 7 PM, the three-member Election Commission announced the election results.

Saimumuzzaman, a student of the first batch of the institute, was elected as the president and Md Zahid Manir was elected as the General Secretary. Chowdhury Tasnim Hasin and Ariful Kabir Sujan were elected vice-presidents in the election and Md Saiful Islam Majumder has been elected as joint secretary. In addition, Md Habibur Rahman (Organising Secretary), Sadia Sabur (Office Secretary), Md Omar Farque Polash (International Affairs Secretary), Md Yunus Ali (Sports Editor) and Niaz Morshed were elected as Social Welfare and Cultural Affairs Secretary.

The elected members of the executive committee were Md Alamgir Hasan Kabir, Akhtar Jahan Beethi, Mozammel Haque Bhuiyan (Himu), Md Tarek Hossain Shimul, Khaleda Hossain Moon, Md Raihan Sarkar, Md Nahian Rahman, Vulon Prasad Sannu, Md Maruf Elahi, and Md Raihanul Islam.