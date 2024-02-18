Inclusivity shines at the Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Dinner

The Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Tournament began in 1973, soon after the popular Aga Khan Gold Cup Football Tournament was discontinued in the country. Organised by His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Bangladesh every year, the Aga Khan Gold Cup is the longest-running and the most prestigious golf tournament in the country today.

As the sun set on the lush, picturesque Kurmitola Golf Course on the third day of the Aga Khan Gold Cup Golf Tournament on 10 February 2024, it was finally time for the prize distribution ceremony and gala dinner.

The gold-plated trophies gleamed on the stage and the expansive Kurmitola Golf Club Banquet Hall was decked up in the official colours of green and gold. It was the Golden Jubilee of the tournament and the ambience was celebratory, befitting the joyous occasion.

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman OSP, SGP, psc, Chief of General Staff, Bangladesh Army, and his wife, Madam Sarahnaz Kamolika Zaman graced the occasion as chief guests. The President of His Highness Prince Aga Khan Shia Imami Ismaili Council for Bangladesh, Madad Ali Virani and Vice President, Salimah Kassam were also in attendance, along with several distinguished KGC personnel and sponsors.

Once the prize distribution ceremony was over and the happy winners were back in their seats, it was finally time for the cultural programme.

In keeping with the theme of Diversity and Pluralism, the carefully curated entertainment segment started with acknowledging the presence of Ismaili Afghani students studying at the Asian University of Women in Chittagong. As the students danced to the music of their land, the audience was enthralled by their colourful dresses and beaming smiles.

The second act had students from the Amar Joti Special School, the Gulshan Literacy Program School and the Aga Khan Academy dancing together to a medley of English and Bangla songs.

Performing on stage, one would expect that the dance would be polished to a T, professional and perfect. Far from flawless, however, the dance, keeping true to the evening's theme of inclusivity, was a heart-rending show of camaraderie between children with a diverse range of abilities and belonging to vastly different socio-economic backgrounds.

"The act was never meant to be perfect," said one of the organisers of the event. "Rather, it was meant to be a celebration of our imperfections, a loud testimony to the fact that hand in hand, taking everyone in stride, we can lift the society in which we live much higher than we can, alone."

As the students hoisted each other up into a human pyramid and waved the Bangladeshi flag at the summit, the moment was a tear-jerking reminder to everyone, that Bangladesh is a country that thrives on diversity and secularism and belongs equally to each of its citizens, irrespective of their backgrounds and abilities.

The delightful evening ended with the audience nodding and swaying to soulful melodies by singers Aditi Arshi and Animes Roy. As the popular folk artist and Hajong music specialist serenaded the audience with popular folk songs, he made sure that the evening ended as golden as it had begun.

Photo: Courtesy