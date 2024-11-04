Grameenphone launches latest episode of Lumière featuring Kazi Khaleed Ashraf

Grameenphone has released the latest episode in its Lumière series featuring Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, a prominent Bangladeshi architect, urbanist, and architectural historian. Hosted by Nabila Khalid, the episode, the last one of the second season, provides an in-depth look at Ashraf's career, his architectural philosophy, and the key milestones in his academic and professional journey, including his experiences at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Kazi Khaleed Ashraf has gained recognition for his contributions to architectural thought and practice in Bangladesh and internationally. His work reflects a deep engagement with both traditional and modern urban design principles. Throughout the episode, Ashraf discusses how his experiences at BUET and MIT have shaped his perspective, blending cultural heritage with contemporary urban challenges. He addresses his approach to architecture as an evolving conversation between historical context and modern-day requirements.

The Lumière series, an initiative by Grameenphone, focuses on highlighting individuals who have made significant contributions to various fields in Bangladesh. In its second season, the series has continued to feature influential figures whose work offers insights and inspiration. Through these profiles, Lumière aims to bring viewers closer to the ideas and principles guiding these professionals in their respective fields.

In this episode, Ashraf shares reflections on his career and his approach to architectural design, addressing the balance between cultural preservation and innovation in urban spaces. He also speaks about his family background and the values that inspire his work.

Host Nabila Khalid leads the conversation, which touches on Ashraf's aspirations for sustainable urban development and his perspective on the role of architecture in shaping social and cultural identity.

Grameenphone's Lumière series continues to provide a platform for exploring the narratives of individuals whose achievements are reshaping the Bangladeshi landscape, offering viewers a comprehensive look into the experiences and motivations behind their work.

Photo: Courtesy