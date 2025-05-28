First American Curry Awards Celebrate Culinary Excellence in New York

The first edition of the American Curry Awards was held in New York. The overall preparations for the event had been completed at the prestigious Terrace of the Park in Queens on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The previous Wednesday, the management authorities of the American Curry Awards, Md Khalilur Rahman and Akash Rahman, had presented the details of the event at a press conference organized by Khalil Group of Industries and Asha Group. Hasanuzzaman Saki had hosted the press conference at Khalil Biryani House in Jamaica.

The organizers reported that there had been a huge response from culinary artists for the occasion of the American Curry Awards. A competition had already been organized for home chefs. Fifty selected home chefs participated in it. The competition took place on Sunday, May 18, at Khalil Biryani House in the Bronx. The Best Home Chef Award was presented in three categories through this competition. A preliminary list of nominees selected from among the participants in this competition, under the slogan "This time, you too will be a chef," had been submitted to the esteemed jury.

In addition to the Best Home Chef competition, Curry Awards were presented in eight more categories. Interested individuals from various countries, including the United States, had registered for participation. The categories were: Best Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Food Blogger, Best Entrepreneur, Chef of the Year, Personality of the Year, Curry Legend Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Renowned culinary artists from both home and abroad participated in the American Curry Awards. The jury for the competition included: popular chef Tony Karim Khan; India's renowned culinary expert and member of the Culinary Forum Dr Izzat Hussain; Malaysian culinary expert Rasahm bin Rusli; World Culinary Association (WAC) Certified Trainer in Saudi Arabia Montasir Masoud; Bahraini culinary expert and hospitality consultant Silverstar Rosario; Jordanian culinary expert Mahmud Yasin; British-Bangladeshi catering businessman Oli Khan MBE; Assistant Professor at Washington University of Science and Technology in the U.S. Md Golam Mostafa; successful female entrepreneur, chef and television personality from Bangladesh, Rahima Sultana Rita; international chef, culinary innovator and author Shaheda Yasmin; culinary expert Marina Khandaker; and culinary expert Lobi Rahman.

Popular Bangladeshi content creator, food blogger, and influencer Adnan Faruk Hillol, along with Nusrat Islam of Jaltan BD fame, were also present at the awards ceremony. Prominent figures, politicians, and lawmakers from various states in the United States attended the ceremony. Dr Sabur Khan, Chairman of Daffodil University of Bangladesh, was among the attendees.

Md Khalilur Rahman stated that the Curry Awards had received an overwhelming response in the culinary world in the United States. A unique and distinctive design had already been created for the awards trophy, which was unveiled at the press conference. Attendees were excited to see the beautifully designed trophy.

Akash Rahman mentioned that although it was the first edition in the United States, they had done their best to give the event an international stature. He expressed hope that with the collective participation of all involved, they had succeeded in organizing a different and grand event.

Sadia Khandaker, coordinator of the Home Chef competition, spoke at the press conference about various aspects of the American Curry Awards.

The title sponsors of the American Curry Awards were Asha Restaurant and Khalil Biryani House.