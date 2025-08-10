Edison Real Estate: Redefining Happiness

Sharing a principal proposition in mind, 'Redefining Happiness' Edison Real Estate has introduced several impactful initiatives in product design, construction and quality control to deliver promised lifestyle residence to its customers in timely fashion and achieve customer satisfaction. Their recently completed creations reflect integrity of their brand promise.

PHC Piling: Reducing maintenance concerns for homeowners

This nascent developer has used Precast High Strength Concrete (PHC) piles in 9 projects since 2024. This class of plie engineered for complete structural safety, which provide superior load-bearing capacity, durability long-term resilience. The 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Matarbari and Banshkhali Power plant are among notable national projects being erected using this advanced technology.

Multilayer and Multi-Stakeholder Quality Control

The QC processes: pre-construction quality check, on-site quality monitoring, and post-construction validation are ensured in standard operating procedures. More than 15 numbers of high frequency tests and procedures are steered in round-o-clock manner; both at own lab, even from sources and standardization institutes like BUET.

Rebar undergoes extensive testing in BUET laboratory, at the start of each project and when selecting new brand, to meet high standards.

Viscosity tests of cast-in-situ pile works are done everyday until completion. Integrity or load test of piles are done after work completion in all projects.

Each cycle of column and slabs concrete cylinder strength tests are done in both own lab and same samples reports are collected from BUET too.

Sand and stone aggregates gradation, water absorption, LA value tests are done for each delivery and each project.

Each truck of ready-mix concrete unloads goes through slump test and temperature control.

Pressure tests are done for all apartments' utility lines of gas risers and water supply total of three times; later the same is done for the whole project to ensure complete safety possible.

Each project is thoroughly inspected before handover even by top management to ensure all standards are consistently upheld.

Research and Development Program

Edison Launched a dedicated Research & Development (R&D) program in 2025 to achieve excellence in construction. This initiative focuses on exploring new and innovative ideas, usage of advanced materials, and modern construction technologies to deliver the highest standards of quality to customers. With efficiency, durability, and customer satisfaction. Currently, a prototype project is using new technology and eco-friendly material, compared to the traditional way. After successful completion of this initiative, this will be scaled to one of their upcoming luxury residential projects.

Material upgradation

For comfortable living accompanied with reduced maintenance and hassle, materials used in construction are upgraded. The following are significant ones.

All stones for casting are imported from UAE.

REBAR: (87 grade) 600 DWR steel used which is the highest grade in the industry.

Malaysian coupler brand Leviat is used instead conventional lapping which increase rod longevity and provide better safety and protection during earthquake.

Redefining Happiness

Happiness of residing in an abode comes from within. Thoughtfully designed spaces, coupled with sustainable, durable core of each structure, eradicates headaches of maintenance, cost burden and ensure peace of mind. Edison Real Estate Ltd is here to redefine that for home buyers.