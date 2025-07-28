EBL Mastercard World Elite Biometric Metal Credit Card: A global first launched in Bangladesh

Ahsan H Mansur, Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, along with Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, formally launched biometric metal credit cards recently. Ambassadors of the Republic of Korea and Kosovo and leaders from Mastercard, IDEX Biometrics, Kona I, and Infineon Technologies were also present at the launching ceremony.

A touch of tomorrow, today

It's not often that a product comes along to redefine an entire category, let alone one that emerges from Bangladesh to claim a global first. Yet, that's precisely what Eastern Bank (EBL), in partnership with Mastercard, has achieved with the launch of the EBL Mastercard World Elite Biometric Metal Credit Card — the world's first biometric metal credit card.

No, it is not a piece of plastic. It's metal. It is a bold leap forward in the world of premium banking, blending unmatched security, exquisite design, and indulgent experiences. And yes, it hails proudly from Bangladesh.

Fingerprint, not PIN

The true marvel of this card lies in its simplicity and sophistication: your fingerprint is your password. Gone are the days of remembering PINs or signing receipts — each transaction is uniquely yours.

A biometric sensor embedded into the card ensures top-tier security while adding a layer of elegance to the user experience. With each tap, it speaks the language of futuristic convenience and personalised finance.

"Biometric authentication not only enhances security but defines a new standard for high-end financial products," says Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL. "This card is designed for those who live beyond the ordinary—it is not just a financial tool, but a lifestyle companion."

One-night complimentary stay at premium hotels worldwide

Privileges, not just perks

Luxury isn't just about things — it's about how the world treats you. The EBL Mastercard World Elite card transforms ordinary interactions into exceptional moments. Imagine being picked up from your doorstep in Dhaka or Chattogram and chauffeured to the airport in comfort, every time. Or checking into a premium hotel for a free night's stay as part of your global travels.

Travellers enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges across continents—for themselves and a guest. Frequent fliers also benefit from exclusive discounts on airport limousine services, eliminating the hassle of international commutes.

Flexiroam's global data roaming ensures that even on the move, you're always connected—seamlessly and smartly.

Savour gourmet experiences at Cé La Vi, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

A culinary passport

To satisfy the gourmand in you, the card opens doors to rooftop dining at CE LA VI in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore—complete with a SG$100 voucher. But this is only the beginning. Cardholders are treated to priority reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants and world-renowned dining establishments via Mastercard's Held Table platform. Dining benefits also include the One Dine Free proposition and buy-one-get-one offers across luxury hotels globally.

Free access to some of the world’s finest golfing destinations

The art of leisure

From river cruises to premium golf courses, the EBL Mastercard World Elite caters to connoisseurs of refined relaxation. Cardholders enjoy exclusive discounts and free access to some of the world's finest golfing destinations—ideal for unwinding, networking, or just basking in the green serenity of championship courses.

Concierge at your fingertips

Time is the greatest luxury—and this card understands that. With 24/7 Mastercard Concierge Service, everything from securing sold-out concert tickets to planning spontaneous escapes becomes effortlessly possible. A team of experts stands by to transform every whim into well-executed reality.

Luxurious voyages with Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruises, Oceania, Resorts World, and more with the card

A card unlike any other

Perhaps, the most compelling aspect of the EBL Mastercard World Elite is its exclusivity. Reserved for a select few, it promises bespoke service and distinction for those who value discretion, taste, and true excellence.

Where innovation meets lifestyle

The EBL Mastercard World Elite Biometric Metal Credit Card is more than a technological marvel — it is the result of a deep understanding of what today's affluent customers value most: seamless security, exclusive experiences, and sophisticated service.

It is the result of years of vision, effort, and global collaboration among technology leaders and EBL's own forward-thinking team. At the core of this pioneering innovation are IDEX Biometrics, a Norway-based firm specialising in cutting-edge biometric solutions, and KONA I, a South Korean fintech enabler known for its secure card personalisation technology. IDEX brought ultra-fast, field-proven biometric authentication to the table, while KONA I ensured seamless integration and global compatibility —turning a futuristic concept into an everyday reality.

Driven by purpose, defined by excellence

EBL has always dared to go beyond the conventional—introducing wearable banking devices, redefining lounge experiences, and championing digital transformation. The launch of this biometric metal card is a continuation of that spirit—a bold statement that Bangladesh can lead, not just follow, in global banking innovation.

Photo: Courtesy