A Dream in Silk: Berger’s Wedding Glamshoot Takes Love to the Maldives

For five lucky couples from across Bangladesh, Valentine's Day this year came wrapped in soft sea breezes, white sands, and silk-draped memories. The Berger Luxury Silk Wedding Glamshoot was a celebration of love, captured in its most glamorous, effortless form.

This initiative brought together a beautiful spectrum of relationships, giving them a second chance at the dream photo shoot many couples only wish for. And the backdrop? The breathtaking blue of the Maldives.

The Idea Behind the Glamour

"Berger Luxury Silk is our most premium brand," shared Amrin Chowdhury, Brand Specialist at Berger Paints Bangladesh. "We relaunched it with Bidya Sinha Mim to reroute the brand's tone — more glamour, more storytelling."

Berger is no stranger to wedding-centric campaigns.

"Smritir Angina was one of our most memorable ones — where celebrities like Jaya Ahsan would crash weddings," she explained. "But this time, we wanted all the focus to be on the couple. Many people missed out on their dream photo shoot during their wedding or honeymoon for various reasons. This was all about their second chance."

The call was simple: share a glamour shot as a couple, either by posting on Facebook and sharing the link through Berger's inbox, or uploading directly to a dedicated microsite. Hundreds applied.

The Selection: From Online Posts to the Maldives

From hundreds of submissions, 30 couples were shortlisted by Berger's creative agency, Creato BD, under the direction of industry Veteran Rashid Khan — whose name spans iconic campaigns like CloseUp 1 and Lux Channel I Superstar. The glam department was led by Afroza Parveen, owner of RED beauty salon, and actress and host, Samia Afreen.

"We didn't do this campaign just to be different," he said. "We did it because this is what these stories deserved. The photo shoot was important, yes, but so were the real memories, the real emotions behind them. Berger was exceptionally brave in trusting this vision."

The top 15 couples were invited to an event at Six Seasons Hotel at the end of January. It was an ice-breaking session, with a small shoot to understand each couple's dynamic. The final five were selected by a grand jury: actress Bidya Sinha Mim, musician Partho Barua, and filmmaker Amitabh Reza.The journey, filled with stunning visuals and personal moments, later received a grand premiere at Star Cineplex, Centre Point, where the entire campaign was celebrated with flair.

"Selecting the top 5 from the 15 was a wild ride," Mim laughed. "We genuinely loved every single couple. And this campaign felt like a story captured in time. Honestly, I've told my husband, I loved this more than our own honeymoon in the Maldives!"

On 12 February, the five couples flew to the Maldives with the Berger team, the three judges, and the creative crew. They spent Valentine's Day there, returning with golden tans, professional photographs, and stories to tell.

The Couples Behind the Magic

Hasan Kobir, an artist, and Motmaina Moni, a dancer, got married in 2022. "Hasan shared the campaign post with me, and we submitted our photo," Moni said. "Honestly, I had a feeling we might get picked!"

Hasan laughed, "The top was to see how comfortable and compatible we were on camera. I think we're kind of photogenic that way." Both agreed it was the most stress-free and glamorous experience they've had as a couple.

David Anselm Adhikari and Twinkle Bernadett Rodriques were barely two months into their marriage when they were selected. "We're still in our honeymoon phase," said Twinkle, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank. "And this felt like the perfect extension of that."

Twinkle was refreshingly candid about what many assume of such campaigns: "You often hear these things are fixed or given through inside references. That clearly wasn't the case here. It was incredibly luxurious and glamorous — something many people wouldn't even imagine having access to."

Her husband, David, added, "We had our honeymoon in Thailand. But we both agreed that the Berger trip was more fun."

Their love story, too, was a pleasant surprise: distant acquaintances since childhood, brought together by a coincidental photo at a birthday party, and a well-timed comment from a relative who insisted they "looked good together." Six months later, they were married.

Then there were couples like Md Maruf Hossain, Architect and Assistant Professor, Architecture Department of North South University, with his better half, Tahsina Afrin Sharmin, Director (P&O), Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Married for 16 years, their submission stood out for its quiet grace. "We submitted one of our old wedding photos — it's still the most precious to us," said Tahsina.

Maruf, who was abroad for his PhD thesis defence during the top 15 selection, couldn't attend the session. But Tahsina's confidence, and the couple's treasure trove of travel memories captured over 16 years, made an impression. "When it has Berger's name associated, we thought — this will be trustworthy," Tahsina added.

A Brand, Reimagined

Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, sees the campaign as more than just marketing. "The credit goes to my marketing team. Berger has always been about lifestyle, about memories," she said.

"You may wonder — how does luxury tie into paint? But it's not the colour on the wall that matters most — it's the memories you create within those walls. That's what makes it luxurious," she added.

Afzal Hossain, one of the legendary actors, directors, writers and ad filmmakers of Bangladesh's creative world, was moved by the campaign's emotional core. "This was very new, very out-of-the-box," he said. "At a time when reels have replaced novels, we forget to cherish the poetic beauty of relationships. This reminded us to pause, to hold onto what matters."

The photo shoot in the Maldives, though visually stunning, was only one layer of the campaign. It was the laughter between takes, the excitement of choosing outfits, the quiet, shared glances between couples with years of history behind them. "I've struck up a friendship with all these couples," Bidya Sinha Mim said. "It was just so much fun."

The campaign may be over, but the stories are just beginning to unfold. All episodes will be aired on Deepto TV and streaming on Deepto Play on August 8th, 15th, and 22nd — Fridays at 9:30 PM — giving viewers across the country a chance to witness the magic themselves. From a second-chance honeymoon to a well-earned celebration of years gone by, the Berger Luxury Silk Wedding Glamshoot is proof that love, like paint, only becomes richer with time.

