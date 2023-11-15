Dr. Mauch by Apex takes strides to improve diabetic foot care with the introduction of ‘Dynamic Pedograph Device’

Dr. Mauch, a therapeutic footwear brand by Apex, celebrated World Diabetes Day by introducing 'Dynamic Pedograph Device' through their 'Walk for Wellness' campaign, focusing on this year's World Diabetes Day theme 'Access to Diabetes Care.'

Dr. Mauch is a specially developed therapeutic footwear brand from the house of Apex, to ensure better foot health for both men and women of all age. Dr. Mauch uses its trademark "5 zones" technology to stimulate the reflex zones present naturally in the foot sole and activates the self-healing and regulatory systems of certain parts of the body. Apex is providing these Pedograph devices in selected locations. When a diabetic individual walk on the machine it gives an image of the pressure distribution under the feet, revealing high pressure regions at an early stage. Such detection can create awareness in patients to take preventive measures and using this information, customised shoes are made for each unique individual by Dr. Mauch.

As a part of the World Diabetes Day campaign 'Walk for Wellness,' Dr. Mauch is also trying to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on patient feet with the help of a prominent inventor and distinguished medical professionals from the industry, Dr. J R Wadud, Senior Consultant and Head of 'Foot Care Program', Diabetic Association of Bangladesh; Director, Ibrahim Diabetic Footcare Hospital and Prof. Dr. Khondkar Siddique-e-Rabbani, Honorary Professor and Founding Chairperson, Department of Biomedical Physics and Technology, University of Dhaka.

The experts focused on the connection between diabetes and foot health, explaining how proactive foot care prevents severe complications such as diabetic foot, diabetic neuropathy, ulcers and gangrene. Apex also shared how Dr. Mauch's customised shoes with the 5 Zones technology insole play a great role in diabetic patients' foot care and acts as a preventive measure.

Apex is the only footwear brand in Bangladesh that has 'Dynamic Pedograph Device,' which aids in the early identification of pressure points on the feet. Therefore, timely intervention to prevent the progression of foot health issues becomes possible.

Dr. Mauch has taken these steps prioritising the well-being of diabetic patients in Bangladesh, which demonstrates its commitment to impactful solutions and awareness initiatives.