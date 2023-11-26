Destination diaries: Unveiling the charms of New York, Toronto, and London

The idea of travel has evolved beyond the mere act of reaching a destination. It now encompasses the journey itself, the cultural immersion, and the unique experiences that unfold along the way. This shift in perspective is especially evident among the modern and proud Bangladeshis who are redefining travel as an opportunity to connect with diverse cultures and create lasting memories.

Travelling has a positive impact on your mental well-being as well. The opportunity to step outside the familiar, experience new landscapes, taste diverse cuisines, and engage with different perspectives provides a holistic rejuvenation for the mind and soul. It's a chance to break away from routine, broaden horizons, and return home enriched with a newfound sense of self.

In the last decade, destinations like New York, Toronto, and London have been top favourites of travel enthusiasts. The cultural variety, historical architecture and simply the unique experiences that these cities can provide you with cannot be matched. If you are planning your next destination trip to any of these places, here are a few must-visit places that you should not miss.

Wonders of New York

Central Park

This stands as an oasis of tranquillity amidst the bustling cityscape. Visitors can enjoy leisurely strolls, rent bikes, or take a boat ride on the lake. In the heart of Manhattan, this vast green space offers a retreat from the urban hustle.

Times Square

A visit to New York is incomplete without experiencing the dazzling lights of Times Square. From Broadway shows to vibrant street performances, this iconic location pulsates with energy. The surrounding theatres showcase the best of the city's entertainment scene.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the cultural riches of The Met. Housing an extensive collection spanning centuries and continents, the museum is a treasure trove for history and art lovers.

Brooklyn Bridge

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge provides breath taking views of the Manhattan skyline. As the sun sets, the city lights create a mesmerising backdrop, making it an ideal spot for photographers and romantic strolls.

High Line Park

Built on a historic freight rail line elevated above the streets, the High Line Park offers a unique perspective of the city. Lush greenery, public art installations, and urban design make it a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

Allure of Toronto

CN Tower

If you are visiting Toronto, ascending the CN Tower is a must. Panoramic views of the city and Lake Ontario unfold from the observation deck, and daredevils can experience the EdgeWalk, a hands-free walk around the exterior.

Kensington Market

Known for its eclectic atmosphere, Kensington Market is a bohemian neighbourhood filled with vintage shops, international eateries, and street art. It is a melting pot of cultures, reflecting Toronto's diverse identity.

Royal Ontario Museum (ROM)

For a deep dive into culture and history, the ROM is a must-visit. From ancient artefacts to contemporary exhibitions, the museum showcases a diverse range of exhibits.

Toronto Islands

A short ferry ride transports visitors to the Toronto Islands, offering a peaceful retreat with stunning views of the skyline. Bike rentals, beaches, and picnic spots make it an ideal escape from the urban bustle.

Richness of London

The British Museum

Home to a vast collection of world art and artefacts, The British Museum is a journey through human history. From the Rosetta Stone to the Elgin Marbles, each exhibit tells a unique story.

Buckingham Palace and St James's Park

Witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace and then stroll through the picturesque St James's Park. The serene lake and resident pelicans add a touch of nature to the royal experience.

Camden Market

A haven for eclectic shopping and diverse cuisine, Camden Market is a vibrant blend of alternative culture and mainstream appeal. Explore unique stalls, indulge in global street food, and enjoy live music along the canal.

West End Theatres

London's West End is synonymous with world-class theatre. Catching a play or a musical in this historic entertainment district is an essential part of the London experience.

Photo: Courtesy