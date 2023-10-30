Building leaders of a sustainability-focused world

Developing sustainable business practices in organisations is extremely crucial yet difficult, especially in Asian countries where profitability becomes the key concern for business owners.

Sweden has been one of the role models for businesses around the world for innovation and established green businesses. Swedish Institute, an agency of the Swedish Government runs leadership programmes to create sustainability leaders across continents.

In their recent Management Programme for Asia, Bangladesh took part for the first time along with six other countries – China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and India where 32 business leaders from Asia travelled to Sweden, with a common objective of exploring sustainable business practices and leadership.

Anisa Murshed, Head of Offline Marketing and Media at the largest e-commerce platform in Bangladesh, was among the 32 global participants this year. Over the past 10 years, Anisa has been working to bring sustainability to multiple global brands. During the weeklong programme, she had an enriching learning experience, among which 9 key learnings have been summarised here.

Not a goal, but a habit

One of the key takeaways from SIMP Sweden Week is the universal language of sustainability. Leaders from diverse industries and countries found common ground in their passion for creating a more sustainable future, starting with the day-to-day. This reinforced the idea that sustainability is a global mission that transcends borders and backgrounds.

Urgency matters

The participants recognised the importance of a sense of urgency when it comes to sustainability. They left Sweden with a collective commitment to make sustainability a top priority and to take immediate action. The clock is ticking, and the time to act is now. And the person is you.

Everything is interconnected

Sustainability goes much beyond the environment, and could even be a catalyst for greater profit! The programme emphasised the importance of a holistic approach that includes social and economic sustainability. Leaders were encouraged to consider the broader impact of their decisions on society and the economy.

Knowledge sharing is vital

One of the cornerstones of SIMP is knowledge sharing. The participants learned that collaborating and sharing ideas is fundamental to driving sustainability. They were inspired by Swedish practices and each other's experiences, reinforcing the value of open dialogue upon the impact.

Every level is affected

From top executives to middle managers, the programme highlighted the need for sustainability to be integrated at every level of an organisation. Leaders realised that meaningful change requires the involvement of every team member, regardless of their position.

Business models have changed

In Sweden, the participants witnessed innovative business models that prioritise sustainability. They learned that sustainability is not a cost but an opportunity for innovation and growth. Sustainable practices can lead to profitable business ventures.

Real-life case studies strengthen the goal

Visits to innovative companies and organisations in Sweden provided real-life case studies of sustainability in action. These practical examples helped the participants visualise how to implement sustainable practices within their organisations. The participants were exposed to local sustainability initiatives with global relevance. The world's first recycling mall, ReTuna Återbruksgalleria, is a prime example. It showed them that local solutions can have a significant global impact.

Visionary leadership makes the difference

A key lesson from the programme is the importance of visionary leadership. Leaders were encouraged to create a vision for sustainable change and to inspire their teams to work towards that vision. Leadership is not just about managing; it's about setting a direction for a sustainable future. To simply communicate that the word 'sustainability' does not merely entail practices which lead organisations away from profitable business, but an urge to get out of the comfort zone of traditional models towards even greater communal return on investment.

In just one week, the SIMP Sweden programme has imparted a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to these Asian business leaders. They have returned to their respective countries with a renewed commitment to sustainability, armed with practical insights, and a network of like-minded peers.

Anisa Murshed is an experienced marketer and bead artist from Bangladesh, with a speciality in bringing sustainable growth to global brands.