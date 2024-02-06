Bangladesh Art Week (BAW) at India Art Fair 2024

BAW is thrilled to announce that it was present at the milestone 15th edition of India Art Fair, which ran from 1 to 4 February, at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, India, and featured extraordinary installations by #bawartist Pulak K Sarkar. This marked the first time a Bangladeshi artist had been given the opportunity to showcase artworks in an outdoor art space.

The fusion of pure physicality and abstraction was experienced in the standout Outdoor Art Project by Bangladeshi artist Pulak Sarkar at India Art Fair 2024. Titled 'Reel or Real: A Juxtaposition of Narratives,' presented by Bangladesh Art Week, the artwork spanned 10 meters x 2 meters and incorporated relief sculpture on POP, lenticular print, vinyl print, and acrylic on flex.

Cracked and ruptured walls overpowered by nature were juxtaposed with altering vignettes of real life, prompting the audience to contemplate the perception of reality and illusion from different perspectives. Known for his site-specific installations of expressive painted forms, often on historic architecture, the artist attempted to simultaneously restore and deconstruct the world around him, as well as his own artistic process.

Hailing from Rangpur, Bangladesh, Pulak was trained as a painter. He held a BFA in Painting from Rabindra Bharti University. At the time, he was furthering his studies in Painting at Banaras Hindu University, where he had been awarded the prestigious ICCR fellowship to pursue studies in both institutions. His practices were oriented by painting, site-specific work, and installation with the character of interdisciplinary. His work had recently been showcased at Kochi Biennial 2023.