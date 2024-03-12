Azra Mahmood in Paris Fashion Week!!

Attending Mugler's Fall/Winter 2024-25 collection showcase at the iconic Lycée Carnot School during Paris Fashion Week was an extraordinary privilege for me and my husband, Dewan Muhammad Sajid Afzal. We were graciously invited by Thierry Mugler's VIP and Media Relations Lead, Aiyda Mehnaz, and it was an experience like no other.

Before delving into the show, let's appreciate the historical significance of the Lycée Carnot School, established in 1869. This esteemed institution has nurtured notable figures such as former French President Jacques Chirac, World Trade Organization President Pascal Lamy, theologian Alexander Schiemann, and even members of the renowned electronic music group Daft Punk. The school's architectural splendour provided a fitting backdrop for Mugler's captivating presentation. And standing in such a setting and watching a Mugler show at a major event like Paris Fashion Week is a completely different experience for me.

Knowing Mugler's penchant for bold experimentation with solid colours, particularly shades of black, my husband and I opted for attire reflecting this aesthetic. I adorned a newly designed saree by the House of Ahmed, featuring a leather blouse with zardozi embroidered sleeves and intricate beadwork throughout. Meanwhile, Sajid, CEO of Shanta Lifestyle, donned a striking black silk and velvet tuxedo designed by Mehruz Munir of Zurhem, adorned with glamorous beading on the velvet portion.

Mugler's fashion show unfolded as a theatrical spectacle, deviating from conventional runway presentations. Forty-one models graced the catwalk, initially emerging in groups as curtains gradually unveiled the majestic hall of the Lycée Carnot School. Mugler's signature bold and feminine style shone through, highlighted by the predominant use of black, complemented by accents of red and unexpected prints.

The show's culmination saw all models returning to the runway, unveiling the backstage to the audience—a poignant gesture honouring the often-overlooked contributors behind the scenes. The seamless execution of the event captured everyone's attention, transcending the presence of VIPs and celebrities in the front row, a testament to Mugler's captivating vision.

The presence of celebrities such as Mia Khalifa, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz, and Korean superstar Junghua further elevated the ambiance of the event. For me, attending wasn't just about witnessing fashion; it was an opportunity to gain insight into the intricacies of such grand productions and how they differ from those in my home country.

Mugler's ability to maintain an aura of mystery without overt branding was striking. The punctuality of the show, starting and ending precisely on time, underscored a level of professionalism often overlooked by some of our designers.

The sensation of experiencing Fashion Week in person is incomparable, evoking a profound sense of fulfilment and transformation. Reflecting on the quality of our work, I find reassurance in the fact that we stand on par with international standards. Contemplating the possibility of stepping away from my craft, I'm filled with a sense of contentment, recognizing the strides we've made. Our modelling industry has seen notable improvements, even if there's a slight lag in technical aspects, it's marginal in comparison.

This realisation fuels my resolve to continue pushing boundaries and refining our craft. The journey from spectator to participant has imbued me with a deep appreciation for the artistry and dedication that underpin the fashion world. As I navigate this landscape, I carry with me the aspiration to perpetuate excellence and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

In the quiet moments after the show, overwhelmed by emotion, I realised the profound impact of being present at such a significant event. It was a deeply inspiring experience, reaffirming my commitment to raising the standards of my country's fashion industry to global acclaim. This satisfaction resonates deeply within me, propelling me forward with renewed vigour and purpose.