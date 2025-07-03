Aarong officially opens expanded Mirpur 12 outlet across 2 levels

Aarong, one of Bangladesh's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, is official opening the newly renovated outlet at Mirpur 12. The new outlet adds an additional level of shopping, bringing the total outlet size to 15,000 sq. ft. and includes its sub-brands Taaga, Taaga Man, and Aarong Earth.

This extension underscores Aarong's continued commitment to delivering enhanced shopping experiences and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Extended Retail Experience

With the additional space, the Mirpur 12 outlet is now better equipped to showcase Aarong's extensive range of apparel, accessories, and home décor.

"As Mirpur has flourished into one of Dhaka's most vibrant neighbourhoods — home to families, students, and a growing creative community — we knew we had to deepen our presence here," said Tanvir Hossain, Chief Business Officer, BRAC-Aarong. "Expanding the Mirpur 12 outlet across two levels lets us serve residents with a wider selection while staying true to Aarong's ethos of empowering rural artisans and celebrating Bangladesh's rich heritage. We're excited to welcome our Mirpur neighbours to a space where local craft and contemporary lifestyle meet."