Turkish Airlines gets new GM for Dhaka operations
Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, has appointed Islam Güre as general manager for its Dhaka operations.
Güre's most recent position was as regional sales manager in St Petersburg, Russia.
As the general manager in Dhaka, Güre will oversee all operations, focusing on strengthening Turkish Airlines' presence in Bangladesh and ensuring the highest standards of service for passengers travelling between Bangladesh and destinations on the airline's global network.
