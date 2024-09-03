Travel
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:01 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:03 PM

Most Viewed

Travel

Turkish Airlines gets new GM for Dhaka operations

Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:01 PM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 07:03 PM

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, has appointed Islam Güre as general manager for its Dhaka operations.

Güre's most recent position was as regional sales manager in St Petersburg, Russia.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As the general manager in Dhaka, Güre will oversee all operations, focusing on strengthening Turkish Airlines' presence in Bangladesh and ensuring the highest standards of service for passengers travelling between Bangladesh and destinations on the airline's global network.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক আইজিপি শহীদুল হক ও আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন গ্রেপ্তার

এই দুই সাবেক পুলিশ প্রধান হত্যাসহ একাধিক মামলার আসামি।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সামিট নিয়ে হঠাৎ সিদ্ধান্ত বদল বিটিআরসির

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification