Travel agencies will lose registration if found inflating airfares: Aviation Ministry

Ministry issued the warning through a circular

The Civil Aviation Ministry today said if evidence of unusual increase in ticket prices or syndicate involvement is found with any travel agency, strict action will be taken, including cancellation of the registration of that travel agency.

The ministry issued the warning through a circular.

According to the circular, the ministry on February 11 issued several instructions to prevent unusual price increases in air tickets. But those instructions are not being followed properly.

The ministry today said in order to protect the interests of air passengers, all travel agencies must clearly state the name of the travel agency, license number, and selling price of the ticket on the air ticket.

Air passengers should also check whether the selling price of the purchased ticket and the name of the travel agency are correct. Tickets cannot be purchased from unregistered travel agencies in any way, reads the circular.