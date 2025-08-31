Flying 19 hours non-stop: Can you handle the world’s longest flight?

Long-haul flights can be daunting, but the idea of flying the world's longest commercial flight can be especially daunting, even for seasoned flyers. Currently, the world longest commercial flight takes off from John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, and lands at Changi Airport, Singapore, flying non-stop for nearly 19 hours and 10 minutes.

Last June, I had the thrill of flying the world's longest passenger flight — an incredible experience that I will always treasure. Exceptional customer service, comfortable seats, and delectable in-flight meals made the longest flight an unforgettable experience.

Photo: Collected / Shawn / Unsplash

Although I am ready to do this all over again, not everyone may feel the same. My husband, for instance, experienced restlessness at times during this ultra-long flight. To some, the very idea of being confined in an airplane cabin for nearly a day can be intimidating. I was quite fine, however.

Preparation for the flight

Photo: Collected / William Bayreuther / Unsplash

As an expatriate Bangladeshi living in America, I am no stranger to long-haul flights. Even so, I was somewhat sceptical about surviving this flight, given that I never sat in an aircraft for 19 hours straight.

After boarding, I changed into pyjamas and a relaxed t-shirt (the same ones I wear at home); from the beginning, getting cosy was my top priority. In any case, I never aim to look fashionable on long flights, which I find particularly stressful.

Photo: Collected / Aleksei Zaitcev / Unsplash

After removing whatever little makeup I put on that day, I applied a water-based face cream and topped it with facial mist. The facial mist proved to be a great companion during this super-long journey. A helpful tip for our readers: the dry air on a plane can quickly dehydrate our skin, therefore, whenever you fly long-haul flights, pack a water-based moisturiser to keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Two days before our flight, I borrowed a fiction from the local public library to read on board: The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi. Reading in the sky is a one-of-a-kind experience with zero distractions and no noise other than the gentle hum of the airplane engine. If you are sitting next to a window, you can also watch clouds drifting by as you read.

Photo: Collected / Alev Takil / Unsplash

Exceptional Service

Warm and friendly cabin crew members, both men and women, checked on us throughout our 19 hours in the air.

In a conversation with a gracious flight attendant of Malaysian origin, who served me during the flight, I asked her how the cabin crew members prepare for such a long flight. She said, "We take plenty of rest during layovers to prepare ourselves for long-haul flights." Even in the air, when they get their breaks, they utilise those breaks wisely by taking naps.

Photo: Collected / Hanson Lu / Unsplash

The truffles they served on board were so delightful that I requested for another. She offered me half a dozen and said, "You should not watch your calories while flying." It was during this conversation when I asked her a few things that I always wanted to ask a flight attendant: How do they manage to look so slim? Do they follow a strict diet? She winked and said, "I'm wearing a corset."

I think I am ready to fly this trip again. The combination of comfortable clothing, an engaging book, in-flight movies, delicious meals, hydration, and friendly cabin crew members made the 19 hours and 10 minutes on board a truly enjoyable experience. Time literally flew by!