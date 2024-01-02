Travel
Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 02:39 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:21 PM

Most Viewed

Travel

Flight operation at Saidpur airport resumes after five hours

Star Digital Report
Tue Jan 2, 2024 02:39 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 05:21 PM
Saidpur Airport ready for Nepal flight
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Flight operations at Nilphamari's Saidpur Airport have resumed after five hours pause due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

"Flight operations have resumed at the airport from 2:30pm," said Saidpur Airport Manager Suplob Kumar Ghosh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Lokman Hakim, in-charge of the airport's Met office, said neither arrivals nor departures were possible from 9:30am till 2:30pm, following poor visibility due to dense fog.

The visibility at the airport was recorded at only 40 metres at 6:00am. Visibility of at least 1,500 metres is required for regular flight operations, the Met office in-charge said.

According to the Met office of the airport, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius this morning, the lowest recorded temperature in the country so far this winter.

Airport sources informed that the timetable of morning flight operations was rescheduled for 9:30am from the previous 8:30am for winter.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘন কুয়াশায় আরিচা ও পাটুরিয়া রুটে ফেরি চলাচল বন্ধ

মাঝনদীতে নোঙ্গর করে আছে ৪ ফেরি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রাজধানীর যেসব এলাকায় বুধবার ৫ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification