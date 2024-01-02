Flight operation at Saidpur airport resumes after five hours
Flight operations at Nilphamari's Saidpur Airport have resumed after five hours pause due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.
"Flight operations have resumed at the airport from 2:30pm," said Saidpur Airport Manager Suplob Kumar Ghosh.
Lokman Hakim, in-charge of the airport's Met office, said neither arrivals nor departures were possible from 9:30am till 2:30pm, following poor visibility due to dense fog.
The visibility at the airport was recorded at only 40 metres at 6:00am. Visibility of at least 1,500 metres is required for regular flight operations, the Met office in-charge said.
According to the Met office of the airport, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius this morning, the lowest recorded temperature in the country so far this winter.
Airport sources informed that the timetable of morning flight operations was rescheduled for 9:30am from the previous 8:30am for winter.
