Court issues travel bans on 9, including 3 former AL MPs

A Dhaka court today issued travel bans on nine people, including three former Awami League lawmakers, in connection with corruption charges surfaced against them.

They are former lawmaker from Barguna-2 constituency Showkat Hasanur Rahman Rimon, his wife Rawnak Rahman, former AL lawmaker from Gaibandha-4 constituency Abul Kalam Azad, his wife Ruhul Ara Rahim, former AL lawmaker from Jashore-6 Shahin Chakladar, his wife Farhana Jahan Mala, their daughters—Samia Jahan Antora and Maisha Jahan Ahona and their son Zabir Chakladar.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court in Dhaka passed the orders after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Directors—Md Saiduzzaman and Md Shafiullah—who are the head of the inquiry team, submitted three separate applications in this regard.

ACC Public Prosecutors Mahmud Hossain Jahangir and Rezaul Karim Reza moved the applications on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the application, Md Saiduzzaman said Barguna-2 MP Showkat and his wife amassed a huge amount of money through illegal means and abuse of power. Moreover, the couple is currently under investigation for allegations of abuse of power, various irregularities, and corruption, involving the acquisition of hundreds of crores of money in their names and the names of their family members.

The application alleged that the couple has huge illegal wealth in Barishal, Barguna, Canada, America, Singapore and Dubai.

The application also mentioned that credible reports are suggesting the couple might attempt to flee the country. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from going abroad.

In the application, ACC official Md Shafiullah said Gaibandha-4 MP Azad and his wife amassed a huge amount of money through illegal means and abuse of power. Moreover, the couple is currently under investigation for allegations of abuse of power, various irregularities, and corruption, involving the acquisition of hundreds of crores of money in their names and the names of their family members.

"The couple has properties worth Tk 100 crore at Gobindaganj in Gaibandha, a six-storied building, six flats, two houses at Joleshwari of Bagura, a building at Dhaka's Mohammadour, a garments factory in Gazipur, 20 buses and trucks," said the application.

The application also said the couple were trying to flee the country. So, a travel ban is needed to prevent them from going abroad.

In another application, Md Shafiullah said Jashore-6 MP Shahin Chakladar and his family members had amassed huge amounts of wealth through illegal means, terrorist activists, tender manipulation, abuse of power, and corruption. Moreover, they are currently under investigation for allegations of abuse of power, various irregularities, corruption, involving the acquisition of hundreds of crores of money in their names and the names of their family members.

The judge also ordered the ACC to send order sheets to the special superintendent of police (immigration) of the Special Branch for the next course of action.