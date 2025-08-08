Abu Dhabi-bound Biman flight returns after toilets malfunction, delays Bangkok service

This is the second recent mid-flight return for the airline

An Abu Dhabi-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight was forced to return to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) early today after three of its toilets malfunctioned mid flight.

Flight BG-327 took off from HSIA at 12:23am, but within an hour, the crew discovered that the flush systems in all three affected toilets were out of order, creating an increasingly uncomfortable situation for passengers, Biman sources said. The pilot then decided to turn back.

The aircraft landed safely in Dhaka at 1:31am. Passengers were later flown to Abu Dhabi at 3:38am on a replacement aircraft.

However, that replacement plane had originally been scheduled for Bangkok-bound flight BG-388, which was due to depart at 11:30am. As a result, the Bangkok service was delayed by several hours, finally leaving Dhaka at 5:30pm.

This is the second recent midair return for the airline. On August 6, a Bangkok-bound Biman flight was forced to turn back to Dhaka about an hour after take-off due to abnormal vibrations in one of its engines.