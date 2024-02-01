Flower festival begins in Jashore to attract tourists, continue till Feb 3

A four-day flower festival has begun at Godkhali in Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore.

The festival will continue till February 3.

Deputy Commissioner Abraul Hasan Majumder inaugurated the festival at Godkhali-Panisara-Haria intersection on Wednesday.

A total of 14 stalls were set up at the festival where local products were displayed alongside flowers.

A cultural programme was arranged on this occasion.

During the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Abraul Hasan said people will now come to Jashore as there are so many things here that attract tourists and Godkhali flower garden is one among them.