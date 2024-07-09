Don’t miss a kick: your guide to streaming the Euros and Copa America live

With the European Football Championship — the Euros, and Copa America ongoing, and everyone anticipating the intense finals for both of these grand tournaments, you may be wondering where and how you can stream matches online and on television. If that is what you are looking for, well, you have come to the right place!

The following week will bring us the intense and competitive semi-finals, with Spain and France competing on one end and England and the Netherlands facing each other on another.

Argentina and Canada face each other in Copa America, as well as Uruguay and Colombia, with thrilling and spectacular football we just cannot wait for! With only two teams making it to the finals to earn the title of Euro and Copa America 2024 champions, who will win?

If you are planning to watch the matches on television, there are two channels you can check out. T Sports will broadcast both Copa America and the Euros, and you can also keep up with the matches on the T Sports app.

Sony Sports Network will only broadcast the Euros.

For those planning to stream online, multiple streaming services will be broadcasting the tournaments. One of them is Bongo, Bangladesh's largest video streaming services. You can watch the Euros and Copa America live on either their app or website.

Sony Liv is another streaming service that will be broadcasting the Euros. A great feature is that it shows highlights, so you will be able to revisit the best parts of each match in case you missed the game or if you simply want to re-watch the thrilling moments.

For those of you looking to watch Copa America, Toffee is a streaming service that will be broadcasting the games. You can watch full matches on their app or website and of course, watch live games as they happen.

Binge is also another streaming service that will be broadcasting both Copa America and the Euros.

All of these streaming services also contain a large catalogue of shows and movies which you could binge while waiting for the games to start.