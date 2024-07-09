Life & Living
Adiba Islam
Tue Jul 9, 2024 04:18 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 04:23 PM

Most Viewed

Life & Living

Don’t miss a kick: Your guide to streaming the Euros and Copa America live

Adiba Islam
Tue Jul 9, 2024 04:18 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 9, 2024 04:23 PM
Don’t miss a kick: your guide to streaming the Euros and Copa America live
Image: LS

With the European Football Championship — the Euros, and Copa America ongoing, and everyone anticipating the intense finals for both of these grand tournaments, you may be wondering where and how you can stream matches online and on television. If that is what you are looking for, well, you have come to the right place!

The following week will bring us the intense and competitive semi-finals, with Spain and France competing on one end and England and the Netherlands facing each other on another.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Argentina and Canada face each other in Copa America, as well as Uruguay and Colombia, with thrilling and spectacular football we just cannot wait for! With only two teams making it to the finals to earn the title of Euro and Copa America 2024 champions, who will win?

If you are planning to watch the matches on television, there are two channels you can check out. T Sports will broadcast both Copa America and the Euros, and you can also keep up with the matches on the T Sports app.

Sony Sports Network will only broadcast the Euros.

For those planning to stream online, multiple streaming services will be broadcasting the tournaments. One of them is Bongo, Bangladesh's largest video streaming services. You can watch the Euros and Copa America live on either their app or website.

Sony Liv is another streaming service that will be broadcasting the Euros. A great feature is that it shows highlights, so you will be able to revisit the best parts of each match in case you missed the game or if you simply want to re-watch the thrilling moments.

For those of you looking to watch Copa America, Toffee is a streaming service that will be broadcasting the games. You can watch full matches on their app or website and of course, watch live games as they happen.

Binge is also another streaming service that will be broadcasting both Copa America and the Euros.

All of these streaming services also contain a large catalogue of shows and movies which you could binge while waiting for the games to start.

Related topic:
copa america 2024Copa AmericaEuros 2024streamingstreaming guideLive Streamingfootballsports
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Mbappe expects future to be decided before Euros

3m ago
Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane

Kane hopes to repay coach Southgate with a win

3d ago

Copa America teams to be allowed concussion substitutions

1m ago
Jude Bellingham

Bellingham brilliance papers over cracks in England's Euro 2024 case

1w ago

Murali, Kohli tons take India to 356 for 3 after Day One

7y ago
নয়াদিল্লিতে অবস্থিত ইন্দ্রপ্রস্থ অ্যাপোলো হাসপাতাল । ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|আন্তর্জাতিক

কিডনি ট্রান্সপ্ল্যান্ট চক্রের ‘মাস্টারমাইন্ড’ বাংলাদেশি: দিল্লি পুলিশ

কিডনি দাতা এবং গ্রহীতাও বাংলাদেশি নাগরিক বলে দাবি করেছে ক্রাইম ব্রাঞ্চ।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

১২ বছরে অনেক পরীক্ষা হয়েছে, সেগুলো নিয়ে কী হবে বুঝতে পারছি না: পিএসসি চেয়ারম্যান

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification