Bezos ties the knot—Celebs shock us with wild outfit choices

So, Jeff Bezos finally got married, amid scrutiny, criticism, and a whole lot of aloof interest. Needless to say, it was a spectacle closely followed by the media and the designers, because obviously, what is a star-studded event like that, if not a playbook for the fashion forwards?

As in every A-list event, some of the guests aced their looks perfectly, while some other unfortunate ones, simply did not get the memo. Here's a sneak peek into who passed the test with flying colours and who, probably, should not have shown up for the test at all.

Lauren Sanchez

Acing a billionaire bride's look is a tall order but Mrs Jeff Bezos did it in style. From the casual black dresses that turned wedding tradition on its head, to the exquisite white D&G number on her wedding, a colourful, couture Schiaparelli look taken from Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2025 collection, titled "Icarus," the classy cream coloured Dior suit with puffed sleeves and finally, the mermaid inspired pink ensemble by Donatella Versace — each look topped the other in optimum style.

Chloe Kardashian

All pink and glam, Chloe stunned in a Tamara Ralph number. Strapless and sequined, she completed the look with a feather wrap, a tear-drop diamond necklace and earrings. If anyone thinks she went a little bit over the top, well, it's not every day one attends a billionaire wedding, now!

Oprah

Fellow billionaire Oprah looked sweet for "Dolce Notte" or Sweet Night, a pyjama-themed party after the wedding. She wore a satin and feather ensemble in a rich, dark copper. A simple top and bottom, tied together with a waist sash and complemented with dark glasses wrapped up the look for her. Simple, tasteful, and oh-so-comfy!

Leonardo Di Caprio

It wasn't the tuxedo. It wasn't even the shoes — but what was it with that baseball cap worn low over his head, as if he was hiding his face or perhaps, a bad haircut? First of all, baseball caps do not belong in weddings, let alone on a tux. Next, that placement had people horribly confused.

Kris Jenner

It's summer in Italy and Kris Jenner decided that the best outfit for a June wedding was a long-sleeved feathered coat. Even if we let those hideous polka dots on the coat slide, the impracticality of the outfit has us in splits.

Jeff Bezos

The man of the hour or the man of the horror? It was Jeff's wedding, but he seemed to have missed the memo completely. Committing the ultimate fashion faux pas, Jeff turned up to his wedding party in the most hideous tuxedo ever, dangerously embarrassing the impeccably dressed other half. While he redeemed himself in his next looks, the trauma of this one remains green, still.