Are you being Fired Silently?

Companies, to some extent, ranging from e-commerce platforms to the RMG sector in Bangladesh, have been "trimming the fat." Today, with skyrocketing inflation, employees feel their backs have hit the wall without any contingency plan. Taking advantage of such instances, many companies adopt a subtler approach in such dire circumstances: quiet firings rather than outright firings or layoffs.

With the rate of downsizing and employees getting the axe on the rise locally and worldwide, the sentiment around working hard has taken a dip. "Working hard" has been ingrained in us since our understanding of the world started to branch out but for all the sweat put in by the employees, there comes a time when companies under financial strain begin to entertain the idea of layoffs.

Some companies create hostile work environments that nudge employees to leave voluntarily to dodge the financial, psychological, and legal repercussions of forcing people out. While managers have historically used these tactics to push out employees, regardless of their performances, without paying severance or risking retaliation, global social and tech giants have taken the leverage of quiet firing on a broader scale in the past.

Similar tactics have stewed in Dhaka for the better half of the decade.

Farzana, a manager at an MNC, says, "I can deal with pressure; it's what you do as a professional. But coping with targeted ignorance inflicted on you by your superiors is very hard."

She continues to say, "They deliberately want you to fail; not recognising your hard work, setting up an unrealistic goal and being downright condescending is just the cherry on top."

Studies have revealed that most employees who quit did so due to low pay, lack of growth opportunities, or feeling disrespected. Employees may find themselves burdened with new policies or responsibilities, transforming their jobs into something unrecognisable until resigning seems the only option.

Unfortunately, many employees do not even understand quiet firing, let alone how to recognise or respond to it.

An IT expert, Sharif, explained that he had witnessed several colleagues endure this ordeal.

"At first, you question your competency. It is a horrible process. It disintegrates your confidence. For the sake of making the financial quarters, my colleagues were treated in ways that did not align with professional etiquette by any means. They were called 'redundant.' This behaviour motivated me to look for opportunities in other companies."

After speaking to several service holders and professionals, it was clear that this culture existed even before the global pandemic or before it was dubbed "silent/quiet firing." Their responses identified several common indicators suggesting an employer might be trying to "motivate" workers out the door.

Quiet firing warning signs

Changes Related to Work Responsibilities -

Reassigning essential job duties to others.

Demoting employees or altering their job descriptions.

Withholding promising new opportunities.

Setting unreasonable performance targets.

Assigning undesirable or misaligned responsibilities.

Blocking well-deserved promotions or raises.

Changes related to supervisor communication —

Neglecting career discussions or performance feedback.

Unfair evaluations or excessively harsh criticism.

Frequent cancellation of meetings ("ghosting").

Withholding critical information.

Not crediting employees for their work or giving credit to others.

It can undoubtedly be demoralising to have gone through all those changes. The manifestation of the urge to quit is quite natural if one is left feeling unappreciated, incapable, or alienated. Many began job hunting in response to these signs, illustrating the effectiveness — albeit immoral — of quiet firing.

As a director of a software company, Shakibul finds himself deeply troubled by the culture of quiet firing that has insidiously taken root.

He expresses, "Witnessing dedicated employees being subtly pushed out through undermining tactics is disheartening. These individuals deserve better," he says. "It pains me to know that they have felt undervalued and unsupported."

Despite his position, he acknowledged that broader organisational policies and entrenched practices often tie his hands.

"Whether I like it or not, I am part of this culture. This toxic environment emphasises short-term gain over the long-term welfare of our people," he said grimly, pinpointing that such practices could be used on anyone, including himself.

To address this pressing issue, he emphasised the Human Resources department's crucial role. HR should represent and communicate the interests of the employees and vice versa, to the management.

Some of the most practical steps are those that are set up so that the policies protecting employees against unfair treatment and mechanisms that call managers to account are clearly outlined. He also stressed the importance of offering constructive off-boarding options, such as career counselling and severance packages.

"We must commit to making these changes, not just for the sake of our employees, but for our organisation's future success and integrity," he asserted.

In retrospect, many also shared strategies to address the problem and move forward.

What CAN you do if you're being quietly fired?

Rationally diagnose the situation: Ensure you are not overanalysing. Consider objective circumstances that might explain your manager's decisions. Are the unfavourable changes affecting only you or everyone equally? Make sure you have an accurate understanding before reacting.

Knowledge is power: Familiarise yourself with company policies, promotion criteria, and industry compensation standards to determine if your experiences are typical or indicative of a quiet firing.

Document the good: Keep records of your achievements and the value you add to the company.

Document the bad: Maintain written evidence of mistreatment, including emails, feedback, and incidents where you felt undervalued.

Communicate openly: Have honest conversations with your supervisor about your concerns. Focus on specific, tactical ways your manager can improve the situation.

Seek legal help: Consult an attorney or union representative to assess the situation's severity and decide on the best course of action. Sometimes, just knowing you have legal support can deter further mistreatment.

Quietly quit: Disengage from work and do the bare minimum while determining your next steps. This can alleviate some stress.

Take legal action: Although quiet firing makes legal recourse difficult, it's possible. You must prove unfair alterations to your work conditions and demonstrate tangible damages.

Negotiate before quitting: If you decide to leave, negotiate your exit terms. Offer to leave voluntarily for severance, a favourable recommendation, job placement support, or other benefits. Leverage your position to secure favourable terms.

Implementing these recommendations can be challenging. Most service holders and professionals in various corporate trades try to ignore the problem, avoiding conflict. But recognising the warning signs and knowing how to address them equips you to tackle the issue. Whether you decide to quit or stay, remember that you deserve appreciation and value in your job.

Names used in this article are aliases to keep the identities of the subjects hidden.