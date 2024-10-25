The missing ‘Q’ in constitution-making

The conversation on adopting a new constitution in recent days is significant for at least two reasons. First, it provides an opportunity to understand and address the fundamental concerns about the 1972 Constitution that remain unaddressed. Second, it allows us to envision a more inclusive and just society through a new constitution-making process. In doing so, the existing Constitution, which retains the values of the 1971 Liberation War, should be approached with caution. My focus here is on the need for the inclusion of 'queer' voices in the constitution-making process of Bangladesh, such as Hijra, who do not necessarily conform to normative gender and sexual identities and who have faced marginalisation in a heteronormative society like Bangladesh.

Historically, the significance of gender and sexuality in the drafting of the Constitution of Bangladesh has been sidelined. The Constitutional Assembly debate in 1972 was dominated by Bengali cis men. Out of the thirty-four members of the Constitution Drafting Committee, only one woman was included. While the question of gender equality in public life was briefly discussed, the drafting members did not seriously address gender equality in private life. For instance, Article 28(2) of the Constitution, which guarantees equality between men and women, uses men as the ultimate standard of equality, meaning women are expected to aspire to the rights that men have only in the context of state and public affairs. Consequently, intimate and personal life, and how it should align with the constitutional principle of equality, remain overlooked.

At the same time, the Constitution of Bangladesh rests on a putative gender binary heteronormative framework. Although the Constitution speaks of equal protection for every person (Article 27), its ideal subjects are (cisgender) men and women. Anyone deviating from this constitutional model of heterosexual subjecthood might not be able to enjoy some of the constitutionally guaranteed rights. For instance, the right to privacy is not extended to homosexual individuals, among others, in Bangladesh. This is evident from section 377 of the Penal Code, 1860, that criminalises same-sex relationships and behaviors. This provision treats such acts as unnatural and categorises them with terms like 'against the order of nature', equating them with bestiality. The law thus enforces "compulsory heterosexuality," which serves as a yardstick to assess so-called normal sexual behavior in a patriarchal society.

Thus, to address the historical marginalisation while dealing with how a constitution shapes the lived experiences of queer communities and impacts their human rights, it is important to include groups like Hijras in both the debate on and the actual constitution-making process when there is one. In this process, the structural system where the constitutional change takes place needs to be repositioned and reimagined to accommodate diverse voices, including the queer ones. This would challenge the manner in which "constitutional heteronormativity" comes to dictate how a rights-based constitutional order would look and who could benefit from it. It could start with the discussion of the repressive sexual and gender behavior and the extent to which it shapes the experience of queer persons in their relations with the constitutional rights and freedom.

Equally important is to challenge the (gender) binary based on the so-called natural sexes model of the Constitution during the drafting. Having queer representation would facilitate the process as it would allow us to rethink our approach to constitution-making vis-à-vis sexual and gender freedom. It is worth reminding us that, like any other element of a heteronormative society, law tends to be based on and suffer from heterosexual biases, to which the gender binary remains fundamental. What is the cachet of allowing the voices of diverse gender and sexual groups is that it has the potential to nip the heteronormativity in the constitution-making process in the bud before it crystallises into law. After all, it is imperative that our (new) constitution does not endorse heteronormative values in order to avoid recreating the very system that has put different lived experiences and voices into exclusion and oppression through unjust laws.

The writer studied law, gender and sexuality at NYU Law as a Vanderbilt Scholar