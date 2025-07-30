Fifth edition of SCLS National Law Olympiad organised at CU

The fifth edition of the RANCON Presents SCLS National Law Olympiad, themed "Environmental Law and Climate Justice," was held from 11 to 12 July 2025, at the Faculty of Law, University of Chittagong. The flagship event of the Society for Critical Legal Studies (SCLS), a student-led organisation, brought together forty teams from thirty universities across Bangladesh to engage in legal discourse surrounding urgent environmental challenges.

The opening ceremony was graced by Md. Asaduzzaman, Honourable Attorney General for Bangladesh, the Chief Guest of the event. Among the special guests were—Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Dhaka, Md. Zakir Hossain; Ferdous Ara, District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Daman Tribunal, Chattogram; Professor Dr. Mohammad Jafar Ullah Talukder, Dean of the Faculty of Law. The ceremony also welcomed Senior Advocate Ahsanul Karim of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh as the Guest of Honour. The keynote address was delivered by Professor Dr. Abdullah Al Faruque, senior faculty member and Advisor to SCLS. This grand opening ceremony was presided over by Professor Dr. Rakiba Nabi, Chairman of the Department of Law, University of Chittagong, and Moderator of the SCLS.

In his inaugural remarks, Honourable Attorney General Asaduzzaman paid tribute to the martyrs of July and emphasised the vital connection between environmental protection and the right to life, stating, "When the environment is threatened, our very existence is also threatened." He called upon the student body to unite in defence of Bangladesh's natural resources, urging collective action against river encroachment, air pollution, and ecological degradation.

Senior Advocate Ahsanul Karim, in his address, struck a reflective tone, observing, "Everything around us has become plastic, even our smiles, as we no longer laugh naturally," offering a stark reminder of the encroachment of environmental decay into daily life.

Over five competitive rounds, Pictorial Plea, Rebellious Spirit, Critical Eye, Reform Assembly, and the final Symposium, participants demonstrated sharp legal acumen, policy innovation, and advocacy skills. From climate litigation strategies to policy frameworks for emission control, the competition highlighted the intersection of law, environmental science, and civic responsibility. A cultural programme on the first evening further illustrated the fusion of legal intellect and community engagement.

The closing ceremony was graced by the presence of Honourable Justice Syed Mohammed Tazrul Hossain of the High Court Division, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, as the Chief Guest. The event also welcomed Professor Dr. Mohammed Shamim Uddin Khan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic); Professor Dr. Mohammad Saiful Islam, Registrar; and Professor Dr. MD. Enayet Ullah Patwary, Controller of Examinations of the University of Chittagong as Special Guests. Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Barrister Mohammad Belayet Hossain, attended as the Guest of Honour. Professor Dr. Rakiba Nabi, chairing the closing ceremony, reflected on the evolution of the Olympiad since its inception in 2016, noting its growing role in nurturing the next generation of critical legal thinkers.

Honourable Justice Syed Mohammed Tazrul Hossain lauded the calibre of student participants, stating, "The depth of their arguments and the clarity of their presentations are truly commendable." He encouraged students to continue honing their analytical skills and remain steadfast in their commitment to justice.

Following rigorous deliberation, the team consisting of Afrin Sultana Anika & Tanjim Maliha from East West University was declared Champion, earning praise for its cohesive teamwork and persuasive advocacy. The team consisting of Syed Modassir Zafar & Zaiba Zafrin Nuva from Jahangirnagar University secured the Runner-Up position, while teams from the University of Chittagong and the team from London School of Legal Studies (South) were also finalists, each making impactful contributions to the environmental law discourse.

In his final remarks, Honourable Chief Guest Justice Hossain reminded the audience that "the right to a healthy environment underpins every other right we cherish." As the curtains closed, the Olympiad left behind more than trophies, it sparked networks, shared visions, and a renewed commitment to a just and sustainable future.

The event was covered by Shaimun Haque, a law student of the University of Chittagong.