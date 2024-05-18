BUP Law and Moot Court Club organises public lecture on Corporate Law

On 15 May 2024, the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Law and Moot Court Club, in collaboration with the Department of Law, BUP, hosted a public lecture titled "LexTalk: Evolving Dynamics of Corporate Law Practice in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution."

The keynote speaker for the event was Shawn S. Novel, Barrister at Law of Lincoln's Inn and Attorney at Law, New York, USA as well as Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh. The event commenced with the welcome remarks by the President of the Club, Rafa Rabi. She highlighted how businesses are undergrowing advancements and changes driven by the 4th Industrial Revolution and posed the question whether the legal framework can keep pace with the same. She expressed her gratitude to Barrister Novel for his valuable time, and to the participants for their commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

The Moderator of the Club, Moniruz Zaman, Assistant Professor, Department of Law, Bangladesh University of Professionals, shared his own observations on studying Corporate Law as a former law student. He expressed his hope that public lectures such as the one organised can spark greater interest in corporate law among the Bangladeshi law students.

A law student of BUP, Fairuz Islam Pushpita, currently studying the company law course, shared her experience under the guidance of Lecturer, Farhan Masuq. Describing the course as a "rollercoaster ride" in the best way possible, Fairuz highlighted specific topics covered, such as the concept of corporate personality, share classification and transfer, and foreign investment regulations.

The keynote speaker Barrister Novel, then delivered an inspiring address highlighting the multifaceted and ever-evolving nature of commercial law. "It is not just about what you do but how you approach it", he remarked. Acknowledging the significant role that technology is playing in transforming the legal profession, Barrister Novel highlighted the importance for legal professionals to stay updated on these advancements.

The highlight of the event was the interactive Q&A session. One of the key discussions revolved around the moral and ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in law. Barrister Novel advised the students to stay well-read, emphasising that "AI can never replace the human brain." He also encouraged them to continuously enhance their skills and thereby adapt to the evolving legal landscape.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Md. Sadekul Islam, Assistant Professor, BUP. He expressed his deep appreciation towards the BUP Law and Moot Court Club for organising such an informative and engaging event. He also extended his gratitude to Barrister Novel for sharing his valuable insights and for inspiring the next generation of legal professionals.

The event covered by Rafa Rabi, student of law, Bangladesh University of Professionals.