Book launching ceremony marking the anniversary of the Bangladesh Constitution

A comprehensive book on Bangladesh Constitution titled as "The Constitutional Law of Bangladesh: Progression and Transformation at its 50th Anniversary" has been published from Springer Nature (Singapore). In order to mark the 52nd anniversary of the Constitution, launching ceremony of the book has been held virtually on 3rd November 2023.

Richard Albert, William Stamps Farish Professor in Law, University of Texas Austin (US) and foreword writer of the book welcomed the audience's and moderated the event along with the Editors of the Book Dr. M Rafiqul Islam, Emeritus Professor, Macquarie University (Australia) and Dr. Muhammad Ekramul Haque, Professor of Comparative Constitutional Law, University of Dhaka. Contributors of the book Abdullah Al Faruque, Professor, Chittagong University, M Jashim Ali Chowdhury, Lecturer, University of Hull, Md Rizwanul Islam, Professor, North South University, Barrister Md. Abdul Halim, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh, expressed their sincere gratitude to the editors and discussed about their respective book chapters.

Questions from the audience have been answered by Dr. Nakib M. Nasrullah, Professor of Law, University of Dhaka, Dr. Rumana Islam, Professor of Law, University of Dhaka & Commissioner, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Mohammad Golam Sarwar, Assistant Professor in Law, University of Dhaka & PhD Candidate (SOAS, UK) and Ali Mashraf, Lecturer in Law, East West University.

Lastly, Dr. Shima Zaman, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Dhaka, in her closing statement thanked Professor Richard Albert and the editors of the Book to take this great initiative to publish a comprehensive book on Bangladesh Constitution which will add a great value to global constitutional education.

Event covered by Parban Chakma, student of law, University of Dhaka.