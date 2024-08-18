Students from various universities took to the streets demanding a reduction in quota-based positions, merit-based recruitment for vacant quota posts, and equal age limits for all job seekers. 56 percent of government jobs were reserved for candidates from various quotas. Of that, 30 percent were kept for freedom fighters children and grandchildren, 10 percent for women, 10 percent for people of districts lagging behind, 5 percent for members of indigenous communities, and 1 percent for physically-challenged people. The protestors demanded reform, saying that the current system was disproportionate and hinders opportunities for qualified candidates.

Ignoring the growing protests, Sheikh Hasina, on March 21, says the quota system would remain.