Morgan optimistic on Roy

England opener Jason Roy is set to return from a torn hamstring in Sunday’s crucial match against India, said captain Eoin Morgan who is optimistic quick Jofra Archer will continue to play through a side strain.

Roy smashed 153 against Bangladesh but has since sat out with the injury, while replacement James Vince managed 40 in three innings.

“Jason is preparing to play tomorrow,” Morgan told reporters at Edgbaston on Saturday.

“Provided he gets through to today’s practice and tomorrow morning unscathed, we think that he might be fit to play.”

Roy has been crucial to England’s rise to the top of ODI rankings and Morgan said he would risk playing the 28-year-old unless it meant long-term injury.

“Depending on the significance of the risk. If it was going to rule him out long term, absolutely not. If it was going to rule him out for a couple of weeks, yes,” he said.

Archer did not bowl on Friday but rolled his arms on Saturday.

“We’re going to see how he comes through today. It’s the same thing he’s been playing with the last three games. So we’ll see how he comes through today,” Morgan said.