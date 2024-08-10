Two more die of dengue

Two more deaths from dengue fever have been reported in 24 hours till this morning, bringing the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 64.

During this period, 204 patients have been hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Currently, around 700 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 7,767 cases have been reported.

Last year saw 1,705 deaths due to dengue, marking it as the deadliest year on record.

In 2023, the DGHS recorded 321,179 cases and 318,749 recoveries.