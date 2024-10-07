Health
Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:06 PM

Two more die of dengue; 1218 hospitalised

Star Digital Report
Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:03 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 7, 2024 07:06 PM

At least two more dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today raising the year's death toll to188.

At least 1218 patients were hospitalised during this time, According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, one died in Dhaka and the other in Barishal division (out of city corporation).

With the new numbers, the total number of cases this year rose to 37,808. Of them, 21,510 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3379 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 34,241 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today.

