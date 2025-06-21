Two die of Covid in 24 hrs

At least two people died and four more were infected by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today.

Both deceased were women, hailing from Chattogram and Khulna divisions, according to a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

During this period, 211 patients were tested for Covid.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,942 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,510 since 2020.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on June 5, and the rising infection rate prompted health authorities to issue directives for taking precautions, including the use of masks.

With the two new deaths, a total of nine people died from the disease this year.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.