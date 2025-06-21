Health
Star Online Report
Sat Jun 21, 2025 10:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 10:05 PM

Most Viewed

Health
Health

Two die of Covid in 24 hrs

Sat Jun 21, 2025 10:02 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 10:05 PM
Star Online Report
Sat Jun 21, 2025 10:02 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 21, 2025 10:05 PM

At least two people died and four more were infected by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am today.

Both deceased were women, hailing from Chattogram and Khulna divisions, according to a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

During this period, 211 patients were tested for Covid.

With the new infections, the total number of cases has risen to 2,051,942 while the total number of deaths stands at 29,510 since 2020.

After a long gap, one person died of Covid-19 on June 5, and the rising infection rate prompted health authorities to issue directives for taking precautions, including the use of masks.

With the two new deaths, a total of nine people died from the disease this year.

Covid-19 first hit Bangladesh on March 8, 2020, with the first death reported on March 18, 2020.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রুশ প্রেসিডেন্ট পুতিন। ছবি: এএফপি
|আন্তর্জাতিক

শান্তিপূর্ণ পারমাণবিক কর্মসূচিতে ইরানকে সহায়তায় প্রস্তুত রাশিয়া: পুতিন

‘রাশিয়া এবং আন্তর্জাতিক পরমাণু শক্তি সংস্থা (আইএইএ) এমন কোনো প্রমাণ পায়নি যে, ইরান পারমাণবিক অস্ত্র তৈরি করছে। বিষয়টি বহুবার ইসরায়েলকে জানিয়েছি।’

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|ইসরায়েল-ইরান যুদ্ধ

ইরানের দক্ষিণ-পশ্চিমাঞ্চলে ‘সামরিক স্থাপনা লক্ষ্য করে’ হামলা চালাচ্ছে ইসরায়েল

২ ঘণ্টা আগে