Two Covid deaths, one dengue fatality reported in 24 hrs

At least two people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, while seven new infections were reported during the same period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 181 samples were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed Covid-related deaths to 22 since January.

After months of low activity, a Covid-related death was first reported on June 5, prompting the health authorities to reissue precautionary guidelines, including the use of face masks in public spaces.

Meanwhile, one person died of dengue in the last 24 hours, with 262 people admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh, according to DGHS data.