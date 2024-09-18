Six die of dengue in a day

At least six dengue patients have died in the past 24 hours till this morning, marking the highest number of single-day dengue deaths recorded this year.

In the same period, 865 new patients were hospitalised, signaling an alarming rise in dengue cases across the country.

Of the six deaths, three were reported from the Dhaka North City Corporation and three from the Dhaka South City Corporation areas, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue-related deaths has climbed to 119, while the number of confirmed cases now stands at 21,079. Of these, 11,612 cases were reported from areas outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,460 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country, with 1,018 of them being from outside the capital.

So far this year, 18,500 dengue patients have been discharged from hospitals, including 10,557 from regions outside Dhaka.