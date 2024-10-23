Seven more die of dengue

1,138 hospitalised in a day

Seven more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to this morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 264 this year.

Among the recent fatalities, two occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), three in Barishal Division (outside of city corporations), and one each in Khulna and Mymensingh Divisions (excluding city corporations).

During this period, 1,138 additional patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of these, 252 dengue patients were admitted to Dhaka North City Corporation while 186 were hospitalised in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 3,831 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 53,196 dengue cases have been reported.