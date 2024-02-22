Private healthcare facilities must comply rules: health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Professor Dr Samanta Lal Sen today said private healthcare facilities must be run complying with specific conditions set by the government.

"From now, authorities of private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres have to follow the conditions," he said while addressing a function at Rajendrapur in Gazipur.

Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery organised the function.

The health minister said, "We are noticing that some unscrupulous people are doing business putting people's people's lives at stake. They [who do not follow the rules] no longer will be allowed to run their healthcare facilities violating the rules."

"More than 1,200 private health centers are still not registered. They don't have good doctors, nurses, technicians. Now questions are raised how these hospitals, clinics, and diagnostics centres are being run and how are they getting patients? We have to think about these issues," Samanta added.

"I want to make it clear that all such unregistered health centers will be closed. Today I have issued an office order with ten special instructions signed by the Director (Administration) through the Directorate General of Health Services," Samanta added.

He said every private medical/clinic/diagnostic center must run the hospital in compliance with this office order. Failure to do so will result in severe penalties including cancellation of registration.

The orders are as follows: