Not possible to solve all problems of health sector overnight: minister

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today said it is not possible to solve all the problems at the field level of the Health Department overnight.

"The Health Department is working to solve these problems and whatever is necessary will be done for the medical care of the marginalized people of the country," he said.

He made the remarks while talking to journalists after inaugurating a 20-bed diabetes hospital in Pirganj of Thakurgaon district today.

Emphasising the development of the local medical system, Dr Sen said, "If we can ensure better treatment even in the remote areas of the country, people from all over the country will not go to Dhaka for treatment and the people of Dhaka will not go abroad."

"The quality of our doctors is not less than that of developed countries. We just have to improve the quality of treatment and equipment and have to provide medical services," he said.

"One thing we doctors need to keep in mind is that mistakes on paper can be corrected. But it is not possible to correct wrong treatment," the minister said.