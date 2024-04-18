Halt unnecessary C-sections, NHRC urges govt

The National Human Rights Commission has urged the secretary of the Directorate General of Health Services to halt unnecessary C-sections, enhance women's awareness in this regard, and penalise those responsible for the abnormal spike in Caesareans.

In a press statement yesterday, the NHRC urged the government to investigate the root cause of this surge in C-sections and swiftly impose restrictions on unnecessary caesarean deliveries.

Quoting a recent news report on 71TV, it said that a pregnant woman was pressured into a C-section at Midford Hospital, despite previous successful vaginal deliveries. She also faced offensive remarks and was harassed by the doctor, even though she later birthed her child at a different government hospital in Mugda.

The NHRC also asked the director of Midford to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the hospital and inform the commission after taking appropriate action against the doctor concerned.